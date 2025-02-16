Biopics about famous musicians have been quite popular for some time, as any artist with a passionate fanbase is bound to turn out to a theater to hear their favorite songs performed. Although there are many entertaining music biopics like Rocketman and Straight Outta Compton that succeed in celebrating groundbreaking changes within the music industry, the involvement of their subjects gives them a rather slanted view on history. While What’s Love Got To Do With It does seek to explore the life of Tina Turner and her tumultuous relationship with her husband Ike Turner, it dug far deeper into the tension that existed between them and managed to earn both Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne Academy Award nominations for their work. Due to the film’s unflinching depiction of domestic abuse, Roger Ebert called What’s Love Got To Do With It “a story of pain and courage, uncommonly honest and unflinching.”

What Is ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ About?