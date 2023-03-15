For those of us treading water in the world of online dating, the plot surrounding Lily James’ (Pam & Tommy) character in Shout! Studios’ upcoming romantic feature What’s Love Got To Do With It? will seem painfully on point. A story about what it’s like to date in the 21st century when meeting in the wild is almost out of the question and dating apps are more of a chore than they’re worth (and in some cases a major scam), the heartfelt rom-com promises to put a fun twist on the troubles of finding a forever person. In a newly dropped trailer, relationships, cultures, and personalities collide in one woman’s search for love.

The beginning of the trailer introduces us to Zoe (James) and her childhood friend and next-door neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif, Star Trek: Discovery). The pair have grown up steps away from each other and each has close bonds with their very different but equally meddling mothers. Although she keeps striking out in the chaotic world of online dating, Zoe’s mom Cath (Emma Thompson, Matilda) is still hopeful that the right man will come along and sweep her daughter off her feet. Unlike Zoe, Kaz has it made as he’s happy to stay true to his culture and family and find love through an assisted marriage. A documentary filmmaker hot on the trail of her next project, the lightbulb goes off for Zoe to follow her pal as he meets with a matchmaker and Skypes his will-be bride. With her camera in hand, Zoe travels to Pakistan alongside Kaz and his family as his once-in-a-lifetime wedding becomes a reality. Coming to terms with how she’s been her own worst enemy when it comes to the playing field of love, Zoe is forced to own up to her failures and speak up for her future.

Known for backing the seven-time Academy Award-nominated film Elizabeth, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is under the direction of celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and penned and produced by Jemima Khan who previously worked alongside Ryan Murphy on the celebrated series Impeachment: American Crime Story. Filling out the feature’s ensemble cast are Asim Chaudry (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Sajal Aly (Yakeen Ka Safar), Jeff Mirza (Eternals), and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Image via Studiocanal

The title will be the latest project for James after landing an Emmy nomination following her role in Hulu’s miniseries Pam & Tommy. With several other projects on the way, audiences can soon expect to spot James in Potsy Poniciroli’s indie comedy mystery Providence, Saverio Costanzo’s Italian period piece Finalmente I’alba, and Sean Durkin’s star-studded sports biographical drama The Iron Claw. Along with What’s Love Got To Do With It? Latif has been busy working opposite Daisy Ridley in Sam Yates’ Magpie as well as filming the leading role in Disney+’s upcoming series Nautilus.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives in theaters on May 5. Check out the trailer below.