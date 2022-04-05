All the goodies for munchkins this month.

WarnerMedia is bringing special programming for kids and families in April 2022. From programming for little ones, like new episodes of Sesame Street to cartoons for older kids like Craig of the Creek, to movies for families like Minions and Nacho Libre, there is plenty to enjoy for kids of all ages on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Check out the list of new goodies below.

Available April 7

Sesame Street (Cartoonito on HBO Max; airing weekly)

Available April 12

Craig of the Creek (new episodes premiere the day after they premiere on Cartoon Network)

Available April 15

Snacks with Susie (Cartoonito on HBO Max)

Available April 22

Vlad & Niki (Cartoonito on HBO Max)

Available April 28

Dodo

Available April 29

Lamput

Airing on linear Cartoon Network

Acme Night - Every Sunday night at 6pm

April 3 - Napoleon Dynamite

April 10 - Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

April 17 - Nacho Libre

April 24 - Minions

Bing

New episodes air Mondays at 8:10am beginning April 4

Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go

New episodes air Mondays at 9am beginning April 4

Craig of the Creek

A new collection of shorts airs April 8 at 7:45pm.

New episodes air weekdays April 11-22 at 5pm.

Lucas the Spider

New episode April 29 at 8:30am

