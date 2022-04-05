WarnerMedia is bringing special programming for kids and families in April 2022. From programming for little ones, like new episodes of Sesame Street to cartoons for older kids like Craig of the Creek, to movies for families like Minions and Nacho Libre, there is plenty to enjoy for kids of all ages on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Check out the list of new goodies below.
Available April 7
Sesame Street (Cartoonito on HBO Max; airing weekly)
Available April 12
Craig of the Creek (new episodes premiere the day after they premiere on Cartoon Network)
Available April 15
Snacks with Susie (Cartoonito on HBO Max)
Available April 22
Vlad & Niki (Cartoonito on HBO Max)
Available April 28
Dodo
Available April 29
Lamput
Airing on linear Cartoon Network
Acme Night - Every Sunday night at 6pm
- April 3 - Napoleon Dynamite
- April 10 - Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
- April 17 - Nacho Libre
- April 24 - Minions
Bing
- New episodes air Mondays at 8:10am beginning April 4
Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go
- New episodes air Mondays at 9am beginning April 4
Craig of the Creek
- A new collection of shorts airs April 8 at 7:45pm.
- New episodes air weekdays April 11-22 at 5pm.
Lucas the Spider
- New episode April 29 at 8:30am