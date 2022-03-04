March 2022 has lots of goodies for the little ones from WarnerMedia. This includes shows and movies coming to HBO Max, Cartoonito, and Cartoon Network. From new series Theodosia, based on the book series of the same name, to new episodes of Cartoon Network favorites Teen Titans Go! and Victor and Valentino, to a different Spider-Man movie every week, there is plenty for kids to enjoy - and plenty for the adults to enjoy with them.
Available March 3
Little Ellen Season 2 (Cartoonito on HBO Max)
Sesame Street (Cartoonito on HBO Max; airing weekly)
Available March 7
Teen Titans Go! Season 7 (HBO Max)
Available March 10
Theodosia (HBO Max)
Available March 17
Jellystone! Season 2 (HBO Max)
Available March 25
Degrassi: The Next Generation (HBO Max)
Lucas the Spider (Cartoonito on HBO Max)
Airing on linear Cartoon Network:
Teen Titans Go!
- New episodes air March 7-10 at 6pm
Victor and Valentino
- New episodes air March 7-10 at 6:15pm
Acme Night
- Every Sunday night in March, at 6pm, the network will be airing a different Spider-Man feature film.
Bing
- New episodes air weekly, beginning March 7 at 8:10am
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
- New episodes air weekly, beginning March 4 at 7am
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
- New episodes air weekly, beginning March 7 at 9am
