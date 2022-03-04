Lots of good stuff for the little ones

March 2022 has lots of goodies for the little ones from WarnerMedia. This includes shows and movies coming to HBO Max, Cartoonito, and Cartoon Network. From new series Theodosia, based on the book series of the same name, to new episodes of Cartoon Network favorites Teen Titans Go! and Victor and Valentino, to a different Spider-Man movie every week, there is plenty for kids to enjoy - and plenty for the adults to enjoy with them.

Available March 3

Little Ellen Season 2 (Cartoonito on HBO Max)

Sesame Street (Cartoonito on HBO Max; airing weekly)

Available March 7

Teen Titans Go! Season 7 (HBO Max)

Available March 10

Theodosia (HBO Max)

Available March 17

Jellystone! Season 2 (HBO Max)

Available March 25

Degrassi: The Next Generation (HBO Max)

Lucas the Spider (Cartoonito on HBO Max)

Airing on linear Cartoon Network:

Teen Titans Go!

New episodes air March 7-10 at 6pm

Victor and Valentino

New episodes air March 7-10 at 6:15pm

Acme Night

Every Sunday night in March, at 6pm, the network will be airing a different Spider-Man feature film.

Bing

New episodes air weekly, beginning March 7 at 8:10am

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

New episodes air weekly, beginning March 4 at 7am

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

New episodes air weekly, beginning March 7 at 9am

