May 2022 has a huge selection of films and series specifically for kids and their families. These are the perfect projects to put on during playtime or during family time... or to shut up a screaming kid. Below are some of the best options for the young and young-at-heart, complete with descriptions directly from Netflix.

Available May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 (Preschool) - Captain Barnacles, Kwazii and crew discover new environments and protect more critter friends as they hop around the globe on exciting missions.

Available May 5

Wild Babies (Documentary) - Follow the adventures of baby lions, elephants, penguins, pangolins and more as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of life in the wild.

Available May 6

Marmaduke (Animated film) - Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can't stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world?

Available May 12

Maverix (Live action kids series) - Motocross teens go for big air as they try to beat their rivals, bring out the best in each other and win it all in this high-speed series.

Available May 19

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Kids Series) - Picking up where "The Boss Baby: Family Business" left off, adult Ted Templeton Jr. uses Tina’s magical formula to turn himself back into the Boss Baby. But returning to BabyCorp is anything but child’s play.

Available May 23

Sea of Love (Preschool) - Bruda and his sea animal friends go on mini-adventures in the ocean and discover that everyday moments are filled with bits of magic.

Available May 25

Larva Pendant (Film) - When Yellow gets trapped by a mean and mischievous cat Red rushes (noisily) to his rescue.

Available May 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Kids Series) - When Zipp realizes that the power of the crystals are fading, she goes on a mission to figure out why.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Kids Series) - The adaptation of the hit video game franchise returns for a new season.

Available May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Preschool) - On a trip to the beautiful Taj Mahal, Bheem gets distracted trying to return a little girl's lost teddy bear before someone steals it!

What's New on Netflix in May 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Alyse Wax (61 Articles Published) Alyse Wax has written three books: “Curious Goods: Behind the Scenes of Friday the 13th: The Series,” which has nothing to do with the films; “The World of IT,” about the scary clown, not information technologies; and “Creepy Bitches,” a collection of essays about horror by women in horror. More From Alyse Wax

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe