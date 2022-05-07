Lots of stuff for the kids this month.

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have a big slate of new content for little eyeballs this month. The big news this month is the premiere of Sesame Street Mecha Builders, a new animated show for preschoolers from the Sesame Street Workshop. The show premieres on Cartoon Network, then appears the next day on HBO Max. Five episodes premiere at 8am on Cartoon Network on May 9 and May 16. Additionally, new episodes of Sesame Street premiere on HBO Max on May 5, with new episodes debuting Thursdays.

New episodes of We Baby Bears premiere on Monday, May 2nd on Cartoon Network and air every night that week at 6pm. All episodes drop on HBO Max on May 7.

A special Mother's Day marathon of The Amazing World of Gumball airs on Cartoon Network on May 8, beginning at 6am.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, previously exclusive to HBO Max, makes its Cartoon Network debut on May 14 at 4pm. This is followed by a new, Aquaman-themed episode of Teen Titans Go! at 6:45pm

Additional new episodes of Teen Titans Go! air on Cartoon Network May 23-27 at 6:45pm, and premiere on HBO Max on May 23. And on May 28 at 6pm, a new crossover event airs: Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse.

Tig & Seek Season 4 premieres on HBO Max on May 26.

Acme Night

Every Sunday night in May, Cartoon Network will premiere a new family-friendly movie at 6pm. The schedule is as follows:

May 1 - Crazy Rich Asians

May 8 - Aquaman

May 15 - Rampage

May 22 - Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

May 29 - Space Jam

Cartoonito

And finally, the Cartoonito programming block for preschoolers on Cartoon Network has new episodes starting May 2.

8:20am - Bing - new episodes air May 2, 10, 17, 23, and 30

8:30am - Lucas the Spider - new episodes air May 6, 13, 20, and 27

9:00am - Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go - new episodes air May 2, 10, 17, 23, and 30

