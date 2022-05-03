The Wilds return and The Kids in the Hall are back

May on Amazon Prime seems to be a quieter month. There aren't a huge amount of movies being added, nor are there a lot of originals. But the originals that are coming to the streamer this month are pretty big. Top choices this month include The Wilds Season 2, which "ups the stakes" on the group of teenage girls stuck on a seemingly deserted island; The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, a docuseries which looks into the sting operation set up around the murder of a young woman; a new season of The Kids in the Hall, the classic sketch comedy group; and Night Sky, starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons as a married couple who discover a chamber in their yard that leads to a deserted planet.

Check out the full list of offerings below.

Available May 1

Blues Clues: Season 1 (1999)

Independence Day (1996)

Tombstone (1993)

Open Range (2003)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

The Guardian (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Taken (2008)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Red Tails (2012)

Sideways (2021)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Fat Albert (2004)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)

Tangerine (2015)

Europa Report (2013)

Blackfish (2013)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Fargo (1996)

Valley Girl (1983)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Platoon (1986)

The Woods (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

The Namesake (2007) Crank (2006)

Mamma Mia! (2008) Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Battleship (2012)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1996)

Field Of Dreams (1989)

Road To Perdition (2002)

Eye For An Eye (1996)

Zero Dark Thirty (2013)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Available May 6

The Wilds Season 2 (2022)

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith Season 1 (2022)

Available May 13

Image via Prime Video

The Kids in the Hall Season 1 (2022)

Available May 18

Lovestruck High Season 1 (2022)

Available May 19

Bang Bang Baby Season 1, Part 2 (2022)

Available May 20

Night Sky (2022)

LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes (2022)

Available May 27

Emergency (2022)

Kick Like Tayla (2022)

