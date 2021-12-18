Holy crap, it's the end of the year! Where did all the time go? If you're anything like us, you spent a ton of your 2021 streaming the heck out of some dope movies, TV shows, and originals on Amazon Prime Video. And, well, why not ring in the new year the same way? Resolutions can wait 'til 2022!

This December 2021, Prime Video's bringing you a litany of stuff to watch. On the original front, you've got Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem cosplaying as comedy royalty in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos; you've got Riz Ahmed saving his kids from a supernatural threat in Encounter; you've got Season 6 of cult sci-fi show The Expanse; you've got the first season of delightful looking slice-of-life dramedy Harlem; and you've got the annual Yearly Departed comedy special, featuring a bunch of funny, female comics roasting the shit out of 2021.

And on the library front, titles worth catching up on include Hot Topic stalwart Edward Scissorhands, eternally underrated Halloween III: Season of the Witch, horror-comedy sensation Jennifer's Body, rom-com sensation Sleepless in Seattle, the OG '90s Little Women, the essential biopic What's Love Got to Do With It, and the "men acting like silly idiots" quadruple feature of Pineapple Express, Talladega Nights, The Waterboy, and, well, The Royal Tenenbaums​​​​​.

Check out the full list of new movies, shows, and originals on Amazon below.

New on Prime Video December 1

MOVIES

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End Of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

White As Snow (2021)

SERIES

A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)

A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Sanford: Seasons 1-2

Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11

The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)

The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)

New on Prime Video December 3

MOVIES

Joe Bell (2020)

We Are X (2016)

SERIES

Harlem - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

New on Prime Video December 8

SERIES

FC Bayern – Behind the Legend - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

New on Prime Video December 9

SERIES

The Ferragnez - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

New on Prime Video December 10

MOVIES

Encounter - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

SERIES

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico - Amazon Original Series: Season 3

The Expanse - Amazon Original Series: Season 6

New on Prime Video December 12

MOVIES

A Christmas Star (2021)

New on Prime Video December 16

MOVIES

Theory Of Everything (2014)

New on Prime Video December 17

MOVIES

Boxing Day (2021)

Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)

SERIES

With Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

New on Prime Video December 19

MOVIES

Joy for Christmas (2021)

New on Prime Video December 20

MOVIES

Who You Think I Am (2021)

New on Prime Video December 21

MOVIES

Being The Ricardos - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

New on Prime Video December 23

SPECIALS

Yearly Departed - Amazon Original Special (2021)

New on Prime Video December 31

MOVIES

Lady Of The Manor (2021)

Time Is Up (2021)

