June on Prime Video brings Chris Pratt and his list, John Cho and his daughter, and Lady Gaga and her fashion.

With July quickly approaching, comes a whole new batch of titles making their way to Amazon Prime Video. With big new series such as The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt and the highly anticipated adaptation of the cult comic book series Paper Girls as well as new films such as the John Cho dramedy Don't Make Me Go and Billy Porter's directorial debut Anything's Possible. Other titles making their way to Prime Video in the month of July include Ridley Scott's House of Gucci featuring an all-star cast including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino, as well as Michael Mann's Ali, Edgar Wright's Hot Fuzz, Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull, and best of all Barbra Streisand's Yentl. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more hit Prime Video this July.

Available July 1

Alternatino With Arturo Castro S1 (2019)

The Terminal List (2022)

Very Cavallari (2018)

16-Love (2012)

1UP (2022)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Feral World (2020)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Adventure Boyz (2020)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Ali (2001)

Ali Director’s Cut (2001)

All Roads to Pearla (2019)

As Long as We Both Shall Live (2016)

Attack of the Unknown (2020)

Awaken The Shadowman (2017)

Barry Munday (2010)

Betrayed (1988)

Blown Away (1994)

Blue Jay (2016)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Call of the Wolf (2017)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Changeland (2019)

Chasing Molly (2019)

Clueless (1995)

Coffy (1973)

Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)

Coyotaje (2019)

Criminal Law (1988)

Cruel Hearts (2020)

Cruiser (2020)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dark Waters (2019)

Dave Made A Maze (2017)

DC Noir (2019)

Dead Ringers (1988)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Easy Does It (2020)

Europa Report (2013)

Eye Of The Needle (1981)

Four Feathers (2002)

Forev (2014)

French Postcards (1979)

Frisky (2015)

Futureworld (1976)

Gino’s Wife (2016)

Gladiator (2000)

Good Neighbors (2011)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

High-Rise (2016)

Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)

Hot Dog…The Movie (1984)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

In Action (2021)

Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Into the Blue (2005)

Iris Warriors (2022)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

John Dies at the End (2012)

Kiltro (2006)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Loves Spell (2020)

Lust For Love (2014)

Mandela (1997)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Moments in Spacetime (2001)

No Way to Live (2017)

Party With Me (2021)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pieces of April (2003)

Play the Game (2009)

Pretty Ugly People (2008)

Racing With The Moon (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Runner (2018)

Say Your Prayers (2021)

Slash (2016)

Son of God (2014)

Speed (1994)

Stay (2021)

Stuff (2017)

Sunset Song (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Switchback (1997)

The Arbors (2020)

The Fighter (2010)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

The Honor Farm (2017)

The Hunted (2003)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Mongolian Connection (2019)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Posthuman Project (2014)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Republic of Two (2014)

The Rest of Us (2020)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Time Machine (2002)

Tucked (2018)

Unicorn City (2012)

Venus and Serena (2012)

Virtuosity (1995)

Wargames (1983)

We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017)

We Take The Low Road (2020)

When Icarus Fell (2018)

Yentl (1984)

Available July 2

House of Gucci (2021)

Available July 8

Warriors on the Field (2022)

Available July 15

Don’t Make Me Go (2022)

Forever Summer: Hamptons (2022)

Available July 22

Anything's Possible (2022)

Prizefighter (2022)

Available July 29

Paper Girls (2022)