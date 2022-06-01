June brings the return of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video.

June seems to be a pretty eventful month for Amazon Prime Video. Not only does the third season of their smash hit superhero satire The Boys premiere on June 3, but other hot new and returning series will be premiering this month including The Summer I Turned Pretty, Fairfax Season 2, The Lake, and Chloe. The popular sitcom Will & Grace will also be added to the service if you need a sitcom to comfort binge during Pride Month. June will also feature several hit movies being added to the streaming service including the Daniel Craig's swan song as James Bond in No Time To Die, Martin Scorsese's pitch-black comedy biopic The Wolf of Wall Street, Luca Guadagnino's poignant and romantic Call Me By Your Name, the original 1986 Top Gun for those who are still feeling the need for speed after Top Gun: Maverick, and the entire Twilight saga.

Available June 1:

Will & Grace (1999)

Call Me By Your Name (2018)

Half Baked (1998)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold (2006)

The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing The Dream (2008)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Black Swan (2010)

Juno (2007)

The Transporter (2002)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)

Mother! (2017)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

The Wiz (1978)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Sabrina (1995)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Whip It! (2009)

Next Day Air (2009)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Mr. Wrong (1996) The Mod Squad (1999)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

Meatballs (1979)

Antwone Fisher (2003)

Annie Hall (1977)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Megamind (2010)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

The Presidio (1988)

Mermaids (1990)

Switchback (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Baby Monitor Murders (2020)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Time Machine (2002)

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Love Letter (1999)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Philadelphia (1994)

Snake Eyes (1998)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

In & Out (1997)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Fences (2016)

New York Undercover (1994)

Available June 3:

The Boys S3 (2022)

Available June 5:

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Available June 10:

Fairfax S2 (2022)

No Time To Die (2021)

Available June 12:

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

My Fake Boyfriend (2022)

Available June 17:

The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)

The Lake (2022)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Available June 24:

At Home With the Gils (2022)

Chloe (2022)

The One That Got Away (2022)

Sin Límites / Boundless (2022)

Available June 30:

Bang Bang Baby (2022)

