The selection of new content available on Prime Video in March 2022 is surprisingly small, but no less mighty. From Blaxploitation classics like Coffy and Scream, Blacula, Scream, to silly comedies like Spaceballs and Weekend at Bernie's, to Prime Video originals like Lucy and Desi, a documentary about the famed comedy couple, there is still plenty of goodies on the streaming network to enjoy. Here is the complete list of what is new on Prime Video this March 2022.

Available March 1

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Proposal (2009)

Weekend At Bernie's (1989)

prometheus-deacon-alien
Image via 20th Century Fox

Prometheus (2012)

Chronicle (2012)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Flightplan (2005)

The Tooth Fairy (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Lawless (2012)

Crash (2005)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Blackfish (2013)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Blacula (1972)

Spaceballs (1987)

Be Cool (2005)

Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Baby Sheba (1975)

Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Puss In Boots (2012)

Takers (2010)

Available March 4

lucy-and-desi-trailer-social

Lucy and Desi (2022)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1

Upload (2022): Season 1

Available March 10

Harina (2022)

Available March 11

Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4

Available March 18

Master (2022)

Available March 25

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1

best-fantasy-sci-fi-prime-video
The Best Fantasy and Sci-Fi Shows on Prime Video Right Now

Vampires, clones, time travel, and more. Here are the best sci-fi/fantasy streaming on Amazon Prime right now.

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Alyse Wax (22 Articles Published)

Alyse Wax has written three books: “Curious Goods: Behind the Scenes of Friday the 13th: The Series,” which has nothing to do with the films; “The World of IT,” about the scary clown, not information technologies; and “Creepy Bitches,” a collection of essays about horror by women in horror.

More From Alyse Wax