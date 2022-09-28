October looks to be another exciting month for Prime Video.

October is nearly here and Amazon Prime Video has plenty of films and shows to keep you busy throughout the spookiest month of the year. Westworld alum Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan have a new series coming to Prime Video, the sci-fi thriller The Peripheral starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor. Peter Capaldi stars in the creepy Prime Video original series The Devil's Hour, which will likely make for the perfect Halloween binge. Prime Video will also have several new films courtesy of Amazon Studios including the YA period comedy Catherine Called Birdy, and the Blumhouse thriller Run Sweetheart Run. There'll also be plenty of films coming to the service this October including Robert Eggers' Viking epic The Northman, the hit sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era, and the Liam Neeson action flick Blacklight.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Prime Video in October.

Available October 1:

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

7 Days to Vegas (2019)

A Christmas In Vermont (2016)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)

Advantageous (2015)

Another Time (2018)

Audrey Rose (1977)

Baby Boom (1987)

Babymoon (2017)

Beat Street (1984)

Big House (2020)

Bloodrunners (2017)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridge and Tunnel (2014)

Buddymoon (2016)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Christmas Crime Story (2016)

Colewell (2019)

Colors of Heaven (2017)

Cosmos (2019)

Cyrus (2010)

Dark Crimes (2018)

Daylight Savings (2012)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End of Sentence (2019)

Falcon Song (2014)

Fire In The Sky (1993)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Get Shorty (1995)

Going To Brazil (2017)

Hackers (1995)

Hal King (2021)

Hannibal (2001)

Hearts And Bones (2019)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Hellbenders (2013)

Hickey (2016)

High-Rise (2016)

Hit By Lightning (2014)

Hondo (1953)

Hostel (2006)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Married (2003)

Land Of The Lost (2009)

Last Holiday (2006)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Love Dot Com (2019)

Magnum Opus (2017)

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip (2020)

Man on Fire (2004)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Murder Bury Win (2020)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My True Fairytale (2021)

No Alternative (2018)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Panic (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Piranha 3D (2010)

Ryde (2017)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shane (1953)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shutter Island (2010)

Shuttlecock (2020)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

Social Animals (2018)

Source Code (2011)

Summer Rental (1985)

Support the Girls (2018)

Swing Vote (2008)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Dictator (2012)

The Divorce Party (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Harimaya Bridge (2010)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Unraveling (2015)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Two For Joy (2018)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion - The Play (2002)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Up In The Air (2009)

Valentin (2004)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Vice (2015)

Vincent and Theo (1990)

Visioneers (2009)

Wall Street (1987)

Water in a Broken Glass (2020)

Winchester (2018)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

You’re in Charge (2013)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Available October 6:

Bring It On, Ghost (2016)

Available October 7:

Catherine Called Birdy (2022)

Available October 9:

Noah (2014)

Available October 11:

Family Camp (2022)

The Northman (2022)

Available October 19:

May I Help You (2022)

Available October 20:

American Horror Story S10 (2021)

Torn Hearts (2022)

Available October 21:

Modern Love Tokyo (2022)

The Peripheral (2022)

Argentina, 1985 (2022)

Available October 22:

Hush Hush (2022)

Available October 24:

Blacklight (2022)

Available October 28:

The Devil’s Hour (2022)

Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)

Run Sweetheart Run (2022)

Available October 31:

Unhuman (2022)