Wondering what's new on Amazon Prime Video this month? Well if you're in the mood for an updated take on a beloved fairy tale or you're dying to know how the story of Billy McBride ends, you're gonna like the answer in September! From new original films like Amazon's Camila Cabello-led Cinderella movie to original series, including the final season of the Billy Bob Thornton-led drama Goliath, Prime Video has several originals of note arriving this month.
Also arriving in September are the original films The Voyeurs on September 10, starring Euphoria and The White Lotus standout Sydney Sweeney, and the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie on September 16. Inspired by the stage musical of the same name, which was inspired by the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, the film is already lining up glowing reviews ahead of its debut. Bonus Fun Fact: Cruella scene-stealer John McCrea originated the role of Jamie on stage, with newcomer Max Harwood playing the role in the film.
As for original series, Goliath's fourth and final season debuts on September 24, but there are a couple of other new originals of note landing earlier in the month, including the docuseries LuLaRich, which investigates the unraveling of the LuLaRoe pyramid scheme, arriving on September 10. In children's TV, look for Do, Re & Mi, a new educational animated musical series featuring the voice of Kristen Bell.
Check out all the new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video in September below.
New on Prime Video September 1st
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
21 Grams (2003)
American Me (1992)
Apollo 13 (1995)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Armageddon (1998)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Can't Hardly Wait (2017)
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)
Closer (2004)
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Daredevil (2003)
Daredevil (Director's Cut) (2003)
Death At A Funeral (2010)
Do The Right Thing (1989)
Grown Ups (2010)
Heist (2001)
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)
I Am Bolt (2016)
I Am Duran (2019)]
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Open Range (2003)
Planet Of The Apes (2001)
Predators (2010)
Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Rudy (1993)
Sicko (2007)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Soul Food (1997)
Stuart Little (1999)
Stuart Little 2 (2002)
The Alamo (2004)
The A-Team (2010)
The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)
The Best Man (1999)
The Boy (2016)
The Descent (2006)
The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
The Omen (2006)
The Social Network (2010)
The Unborn (2009)
The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)
Traffic (2000)
Year One (2009)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)
The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)
We'll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)
New on Prime Video September 3rd
*Cinderella - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
New on Prime Video September 10th
*The Voyeurs - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*LuLaRich - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
New on Prime Video September 12th
Desperado (1995)
New on Prime Video September 17th
*Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*The Mad Women’s Ball - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)
*Do, Re & Mi - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
New on Prime Video September 24th
*Goliath - Amazon Original Series: Season 4
Amazon customers also have access to IMDb TV's lineup at no additional charge, no Prime membership required (though it's worth noting these ones are ad-supported), so here's the full list of everything arriving on IMDb TV this month.
New on IMDb TV September 1st
12 Rounds
Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
American Hustle
Begin Again
Biutiful
Bring It on Again
Cedar Rapids
Clue
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
Escape Plan
Exodus: Gods and Kings
How to Be a Latin Lover
Interrogation
Killers (2010)
L.A. Confidential
Marley & Me
Monster Family
Mortdecai
Mystery Men
Need for Speed
No Good Deed (2014)
Notorious
People Like Us
Robin Hood
Spy Who Dumped Me
Super Troopers 2
The Artist
The House Bunny
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2
The Walk
This Means War
Undercover Brother
Victor Frankenstein
What’s Your Number?
Banacek S1-2
McCloud S1-7
McMillan & Wife S1-6
New Tricks S1-12
The Return of Sam McCloud
The Rockford Files S1-6
New on IMDb TV September 10th
*Pretty Hard Cases- IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1
New on IMDb TV September 14th
Searching (2018)
New on IMDb TV September 15th
Weeds S1-8
New on IMDb TV September 16th
As Above, So Below
New on IMDb TV September 25th
Despicable Me 2
New on IMDb TV September 27th
Sorry to Bother You
