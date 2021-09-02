From Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' to Billy Bob Thornton's last season of 'Goliath' (and stone cold classics like 'Jennifer's Body').

Wondering what's new on Amazon Prime Video this month? Well if you're in the mood for an updated take on a beloved fairy tale or you're dying to know how the story of Billy McBride ends, you're gonna like the answer in September! From new original films like Amazon's Camila Cabello-led Cinderella movie to original series, including the final season of the Billy Bob Thornton-led drama Goliath, Prime Video has several originals of note arriving this month.

Also arriving in September are the original films The Voyeurs on September 10, starring Euphoria and The White Lotus standout Sydney Sweeney, and the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie on September 16. Inspired by the stage musical of the same name, which was inspired by the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, the film is already lining up glowing reviews ahead of its debut. Bonus Fun Fact: Cruella scene-stealer John McCrea originated the role of Jamie on stage, with newcomer Max Harwood playing the role in the film.

As for original series, Goliath's fourth and final season debuts on September 24, but there are a couple of other new originals of note landing earlier in the month, including the docuseries LuLaRich, which investigates the unraveling of the LuLaRoe pyramid scheme, arriving on September 10. In children's TV, look for Do, Re & Mi, a new educational animated musical series featuring the voice of Kristen Bell.

Check out all the new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video in September below.

New on Prime Video September 1st

Image via 20th Century Fox

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

American Me (1992)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can't Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director's Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)]

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Open Range (2003)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The Alamo (2004)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

We'll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)

New on Prime Video September 3rd

Image via Amazon Studios

*Cinderella - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

New on Prime Video September 10th

*The Voyeurs - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*LuLaRich - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

New on Prime Video September 12th

Desperado (1995)

New on Prime Video September 17th

*Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*The Mad Women’s Ball - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

*Do, Re & Mi - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

New on Prime Video September 24th

*Goliath - Amazon Original Series: Season 4

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Amazon customers also have access to IMDb TV's lineup at no additional charge, no Prime membership required (though it's worth noting these ones are ad-supported), so here's the full list of everything arriving on IMDb TV this month.

New on IMDb TV September 1st

12 Rounds

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games

American Hustle

Begin Again

Biutiful

Bring It on Again

Cedar Rapids

Clue

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Escape Plan

Exodus: Gods and Kings

How to Be a Latin Lover

Interrogation

Killers (2010)

L.A. Confidential

Marley & Me

Monster Family

Mortdecai

Mystery Men

Need for Speed

No Good Deed (2014)

Notorious

People Like Us

Robin Hood

Spy Who Dumped Me

Super Troopers 2

The Artist

The House Bunny

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2

The Walk

This Means War

Undercover Brother

Victor Frankenstein

What’s Your Number?

Banacek S1-2

McCloud S1-7

McMillan & Wife S1-6

New Tricks S1-12

The Return of Sam McCloud

The Rockford Files S1-6

New on IMDb TV September 10th

*Pretty Hard Cases- IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1

New on IMDb TV September 14th

Image via Screen Gems

Searching (2018)

New on IMDb TV September 15th

Weeds S1-8

New on IMDb TV September 16th

As Above, So Below

New on IMDb TV September 25th

Despicable Me 2

New on IMDb TV September 27th

Sorry to Bother You

