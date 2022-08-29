The Rings of Power is finally here.

Prime Video is going to be kicking off the month in September in a big way, with what is sure to be one of the biggest shows of the year The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien's perennial Lord of the Rings. Prime Video will also be looking to kick off spooky season a bit early in September with two new horror films, the Naomi Watts-led remake of Goodnight Mommy, and the coming-of-age horror comedy My Best Friend's Exorcism starring Elsie Fisher. September will also bring plenty of 2022 films including Michael Bay's Ambulance, Firestarter, Dog, Memory, and The Outfit. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Prime Video this September.

Available September 1:

American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)

Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)

Texicanas (2019)

WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across The 8th Dimension (1984)

American Beauty (1999)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apartment 143 (2012)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Bad Influence (1990)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Sunday (1977)

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Clan (2015)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fight Club (1999)

Frontera (2014)

The Ghost And The Darkness (1996)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hard Eight (1997)

He Got Game (1998)

Heartburn (1986)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

I’m Still Here (2010)

In Time (2011)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Intersection (1994)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Let the Right One In (2008)

The Lifeguard (2013)

Love Story (1970)

Loving Pablo (2018)

Mandrill (2009)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonlight & Valentino (1995)

Mother! (2017)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)

Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)

Open Water (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Package (1989)

Pulse (2005)

The Recruit (2003)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Rings (2017)

Role Models (2008)

Role Models Unrated (2008)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Roxanne (1987)

The Sacrament (2013)

Save The Last Dance (2001)

Shattered (2022)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Skyfall (2012)

Staying Alive (1983)

Superstar (1999)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Transporter (2002)

Trollhunter (2011)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Wanted (2008)

War of The Worlds (2005)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

We’re No Angels (1955)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Young Victoria (2010)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Available September 2:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)

Available September 7:

He Is Psychometric (2019)

Prison Playbook (2017)

Reply 1988 (2015) Reply 1994 (2013)

Search: WWW (2019)

Signal (2016)

The Crowned Clown (2019)

Available September 9:

Aline (2022)

Flight / Risk (2022)

Available September 15:

Thursday Night Football (2022)

Available September 16:

Dog (2022)

Firebird (2022)

Goodnight Mommy (2022)

The Outfit (2022)

Available September 19:

Heatwave (2022)

Available September 21:

Prisma (2022)

Available September 23:

Firestarter (2022)

Memory (2022)

September Mornings S2 (2022)

Available September 27:

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Available September 30:

Ambulance (2022)

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022)

Jungle (2022)

Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)