From wheels of time to electrical lives, and much more to stream this month.

Ready to stream something new on Amazon Prime Video? We've got your handy guide of everything coming new to the streaming service this November. Aren't you "thankful" for these guides? You know, because November is the month Thanksgiving is in? Ah, who am I kidding, you're not here for perfect jokes about Thanksgiving, you're here for some hot streaming titles.

One of the most anticipated TV series of the year, The Wheel of Time, debuts on Amazon this November 19 to give you all kinds of prestige fantasy joys. Additionally, Amazon's eclectic-looking movie The Electrical Life of Louis Wain starring Benedict Cumberbatch debuts November 5, in case you want some Cumberbatch that doesn't involve a magical cape or hinted multiverse. And for you documentary junkies, we've got a pair of intriguing projects in Mayor Pete, a look at Pete Buttigieg's political career and personal life, and Tampa Baes, a wild docuseries about the lesbian social order in Tampa, Florida.

In terms of library titles being added, you've got the objectively perfect Alien, the classic '90s comedy vehicles The Nutty Professor and Mrs. Doubtfire, the charming dramedies 50/50 and Crazy, Stupid, Love, the Wes Anderson joints Fantastic Mr. Fox and Rushmore, and the objectively perfect Jingle All the Way. Goodness gracious, there's just so much to be thankful for! Whoops, let another one slip.

Check out the full list of new movies, shows, and originals on Amazon below.

New on Prime Video November 1

MOVIES

50/50 (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien Vs. Predator (2004)

Alpha Dog (2005)

American Assassin (2017)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Casanova, Last Love (2021)

Cast Away (2000)

Children Of Men (2006)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Eragon (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In Time (2011)

It's Complicated (2009)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

Major Payne (1995)

Meet Dave (2008)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Predator 2 (1990)

Rushmore (1999)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Snatch (2000)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Big Year (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Three Men And A Baby (1987)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Vantage Point (2008)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wimbledon (2004)

SERIES

Baking with Julia: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Family Business: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Irresponsable: Season 1 (Topic)

Ladies of the Law: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Magellan: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Mega Disasters: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Noggin Knows: Season 1 (Noggin)

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1 (STARZ)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Red Road: Season 1 (AMC+)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Under Suspicion: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Wheeler Dealers: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

New on Prime Video November 5

MOVIES

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Snowmance (2017)

The Spruces And The Pines (2017)

SERIES

Pete the Cat - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Tampa Baes - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

New on Prime Video November 12

MOVIES

Mayor Pete - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Finding You (2021)

SERIES

Always Jane - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

New on Prime Video November 16

MOVIES

Beginners (2011)

New on Prime Video November 19

SERIES

Everybody Loves Natti - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Wheel of Time - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

New on Prime Video November 20

MOVIES

Here Comes The Boom (2012)

New on Prime Video November 24

SERIES

Hanna - Amazon Original Series: Season 3

SPECIAL

Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus - Amazon Original Special (2021)

New on Prime Video November 26

MOVIES

Anni da cane (Dog Years) - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

New on Prime Video November 29

MOVIES

Burning - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

