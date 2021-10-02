Looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Here's your handy list to what's new on the streaming service this month, and when it comes to originals, October is a pretty big month on Prime Video. And it's a big month for spooky content, naturally.
First up, Amazon and Blumhouse's horror film series Welcome to the Blumhouse returns with two new films, Bingo Hell and Black As Night on October 1, followed by two more debuts, Madres and The Manor on October 8. October also brings the release of Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer series, a new take on the YA slasher mystery that inspired the beloved 90s teen horror of the same name. And if you're looking for something seasonal that won't scare the kids, the recently debuted animated musical series Do, Re & Mi debuts the All Hallows special Halloween Harmony on October 1.
If you're not feeling Spooky Season or just looking for a great film to watch this month, Amazon's newly available library titles include Atonement, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Die Hard (along with Die Hard 2 and Die Hard With a Vengeance), Raising Arizona, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, and Taken.
There's also a new Justin Bieber doc, new episodes of If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, and a whole lot more. Check out the full list of new movies, shows and originals on Amazon below.
New on Prime Video October 1
MOVIES
Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie
Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie
My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie
A Good Year
American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (PBS Living)
Anaconda
Atonement
Bad Hombres (Showtime)
Blue Crush 2
Breach
Bulworth
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Dear Christmas
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Duplicity
Exorcist: The Beginning
Fight Club
Flash of Genius
Flight of the Phoenix
Fools Rush In
Garden State
Get Shorty
Intolerable Cruelty
It’s Kind Of a Funny Story
Killers
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Last Action Hero
Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (Showtime)
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Raising Arizona
Resident Evil: Retribution
Rugrats Go Wild
Stomp the Yard
Swimming For Gold
Taken
Thank You For Smoking
The Bad News Bears
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Christmas Edition
The Graduate
The Grudge 2
The Last Exorcism
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
The Thing
Welcome to the Jungle
SHOWS
All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
Beau Sejour: Season one (Topic)
Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Hightown: Season one (STARZ)
I Love Lucy: Seasons one and two
Killer Kids: Season one (A&E Crime Central)
Latino Americans: Season one (PBS Documentaries)
NOVA: The Planets: Season one (PBS Documentaries)
Pompon Little Bear: Season one (Kidstream)
Roadkill Garage: Season one (MotorTrend)
Side by Side With Malika & Khadijah: Season one (UP Faith & Family)
Supermansion: Seasons one and two
The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season one (PBS Masterpiece)
The Kings: Season one (Showtime)
The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season one (PBS Masterpiece)
The Undertaker: Season one (MHz Choice)
When Hope Calls: Season one (Hallmark Movies Now)
SPECIALS
Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony - Amazon Original Special
New on Prime Video October 3
Prometheus
Available October 8
Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie
Madres – Amazon Original Movie
The Manor – Amazon Original Movie
Lansky
Jessey and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Pan y Circo – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
New on Prime Video October 14
Deutschland 83: Season 1
New on Prime Video October 15
Akilla’s Escape
I Know What You Did Last Summer: Season one – Amazon Original Series
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Available October 16
Cowboys & Aliens
Wanderlust
Available October 29
Maradona: Blessed Dream: Season one – Amazon Original Series
