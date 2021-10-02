From Amazon's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series to a new Justin Bieber doc, here's what's streaming this month.

Looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Here's your handy list to what's new on the streaming service this month, and when it comes to originals, October is a pretty big month on Prime Video. And it's a big month for spooky content, naturally.

First up, Amazon and Blumhouse's horror film series Welcome to the Blumhouse returns with two new films, Bingo Hell and Black As Night on October 1, followed by two more debuts, Madres and The Manor on October 8. October also brings the release of Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer series, a new take on the YA slasher mystery that inspired the beloved 90s teen horror of the same name. And if you're looking for something seasonal that won't scare the kids, the recently debuted animated musical series ﻿Do, Re & Mi debuts the All Hallows special Halloween Harmony on October 1.

If you're not feeling Spooky Season or just looking for a great film to watch this month, Amazon's newly available library titles include Atonement, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Die Hard (along with Die Hard 2 and Die Hard With a Vengeance), Raising Arizona, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, and Taken.

There's also a new Justin Bieber doc, new episodes of If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, and a whole lot more. Check out the full list of new movies, shows and originals on Amazon below.

New on Prime Video October 1

MOVIES

﻿Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie

Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie

My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie

A Good Year

American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (PBS Living)

Anaconda

Atonement

Bad Hombres (Showtime)

Blue Crush 2

Breach

Bulworth

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Dear Christmas

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Duplicity

Exorcist: The Beginning

Fight Club

Flash of Genius

Flight of the Phoenix

Fools Rush In

Garden State

Get Shorty

Intolerable Cruelty

It’s Kind Of a Funny Story

Killers

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Last Action Hero

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (Showtime)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Raising Arizona

Resident Evil: Retribution

Rugrats Go Wild

Stomp the Yard

Swimming For Gold

Taken

Thank You For Smoking

The Bad News Bears

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Christmas Edition

The Graduate

The Grudge 2

The Last Exorcism

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

The Thing

Welcome to the Jungle

SHOWS

﻿All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

Beau Sejour: Season one (Topic)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Hightown: Season one (STARZ)

I Love Lucy: Seasons one and two

Killer Kids: Season one (A&E Crime Central)

Latino Americans: Season one (PBS Documentaries)

NOVA: The Planets: Season one (PBS Documentaries)

Pompon Little Bear: Season one (Kidstream)

Roadkill Garage: Season one (MotorTrend)

Side by Side With Malika & Khadijah: Season one (UP Faith & Family)

Supermansion: Seasons one and two

The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season one (PBS Masterpiece)

The Kings: Season one (Showtime)

The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season one (PBS Masterpiece)

The Undertaker: Season one (MHz Choice)

When Hope Calls: Season one (Hallmark Movies Now)

SPECIALS

﻿Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony - Amazon Original Special

New on Prime Video October 3

Prometheus

Available October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie

Madres – Amazon Original Movie

The Manor – Amazon Original Movie

Lansky

Jessey and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Pan y Circo – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

New on Prime Video October 14

Deutschland 83: Season 1

New on Prime Video October 15

Akilla’s Escape

I Know What You Did Last Summer: Season one – Amazon Original Series

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Available October 16

Cowboys & Aliens

Wanderlust

Available October 29

Maradona: Blessed Dream: Season one – Amazon Original Series

