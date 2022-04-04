April 2022 sees a lot of new exclusives coming to Crackle. BBC's Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman starts its exclusive engagement on the free streaming platform. Crackle also drops their exclusive limited series Les Norton, based on the book series by Robert G. Barrett and starring Rebel Wilson, about a "country bloke" in Australia who gets involved in an illegal casino and a bawdy brothel.

For movies, Crackle is bringing you Starman, one of John Carpenter's few non-horror films; the musical classic Bye Bye Birdie; Halle Berry's shark thriller Dark Tide; and Colin Farrell/Bruce Willis thriller First Kill. TV classics coming to the streamer include the original Starsky & Hutch and Sally Field in The Flying Nun.

New Crackle Originals

Les Norton (Available April 21)

New Crackle Exclusives

Sherlock

We Are Cvnt5

Fairwood

New BBC Titles

The Musketeers

Silent Witness

Ripper Street

Happy Valley

The Coroner

Library titles

1941

Alien Hunter

Anacondas: Trail of Blood

Angel Of Death

Animal

Apache Territory

Assassination Games

Bat 21

Battle: Los Angeles

Bent

Bite the Bullet

Blonde and Blonder

Blue Thunder

Broken

Bye Bye Birdie

Casualties of War

Compliance

Control

Countdown to War

Crossroads

Dark Tide

Deadfall

Drunken Master

First Kill

Flight Of Fury

Frankenfish

Fun With Dick and Jane

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla

Half Past Dead 2

Hanover Street

Hunt For Eagle One

Hunt For Eagle One: Crash Point

Ike: Countdown To D-Day

Jagged Edge

Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling

Kill 'Em All

Lake Placid 2

Maniac Cop 2 (Broadcast Edit)

Image via FilmRise

My Friend Dahmer

Neighbors

One False Move

Out For a Kill

Places In the Heart

Punchline

Red Water

Roger Corman's Operation Rogue

Run

Runaway

Seems Like Old Times

Shackles

Silent Rage

Sniper 2

Sniper 3

Sniper: Ultimate Kill

Federation

Starman

Starsky and Hutch (TV series)

Suspect

The Amateurs

The Bible Collection

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy

The Contract

The Flying Nun (TV series)

The Foreigner

The Hard Corps

The Lazarus Project

The Nines

The Shadow Riders

Toy Soldiers

Wake of Death

‘Sherlock’ Series Streaming on Crackle Plus in the U.S. For the Next Three Years [Exclusive]

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Alyse Wax (44 Articles Published) Alyse Wax has written three books: “Curious Goods: Behind the Scenes of Friday the 13th: The Series,” which has nothing to do with the films; “The World of IT,” about the scary clown, not information technologies; and “Creepy Bitches,” a collection of essays about horror by women in horror. More From Alyse Wax