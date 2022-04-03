From Blaxploitation to Asian-American Cinema, see what you can expect on the Criterion Channel this month.

Criterion Channel presents another great lineup of amazing classic and contemporary films, as well as curated collections showcasing certain subgenres, filmmakers, and more. Among some of the collections Criterion is showcasing this month is Beyond Blacksploitation, featuring 21 films and a new introduction from Racquel J. Gates; a selection of films curated by Ethan Hawke that celebrate Texan creators and stories; Asian-American films 2000-2009, with introductions from Brian Hu and Chi-hui Yang; 7 films by Guru Dutt, often described as "the Orson Welles of Indian Cinema;" and 17 films starring Delphine Seyrig.

The complete list of new films to Criterion Channel in April 2022 is below.

3 Bad Men, John Ford, 1926

Aar paar, Guru Dutt, 1954

Accident, Joseph Losey, 1967

Across 110th Street, Barry Shear, 1972

Adam, Maryam Touzani, 2019

Baaz, Guru Dutt, 1953

Balikbayan, Larilyn Sanchez and Riza Manalo, 2004

Barrier Device, Grace Lee, 2002

Baxter, Vera Baxter, Marguerite Duras, 1977

Be Pretty and Shut Up!, Delphine Seyrig, 1981

The Betrayal, Ellen Kuras and Thavisouk Phrasavath, 2008

Black Belt Jones, Robert Clouse, 1974

Black Caesar, Larry Cohen, 1973

The Black Watch, John Ford, 1929

Blue Velvet, David Lynch, 1986

Bodies in Dissent, Ufuoma Essi, 2021

Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Sara Driver, 2017*

Born Reckless, John Ford, 1930

Bring Down the Walls, Phil Collins, 2020

Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson, Robert Altman, 1976

Cavite, Ian Gamazon, Neill Dela Llana, 2005

The Chambermaid, Lila Avilés, 2018

Chaudhvin ka chand, M. Sadiq, 1960

Colma: The Musical, Richard Wong, 2006

Daughters of Darkness, Harry Kümel, 1971

Deep Blues, Robert Mugge, 1992

A Demonstration, Sasha Litvintseva and Beny Wagner, 2020

Doctor Bull, John Ford, 1933

A Doll’s House, Joseph Losey, 1973

First Person Plural, Deann Borshay Liem, 2000

Four Sons, John Ford, 1928

France, Bruno Dumont, 2021

Friday Foster, Arthur Marks, 1975

Going Home, Hung Nguyen, 2006

The Hawks and the Sparrows, Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1966

A Hell of a Note, Eagle Pennell, 1977

How Green Was My Valley, John Ford, 1941

I Was Born, But . . . , Roddy Bogawa, 2004

In Between Days, So Yong Kim, 2006

In Search of Guru Dutt, Nasreen Munni Kabir, 1989

In Space, Visra Vichit-Vadakan, 2009

India Song, Marguerite Duras, 1975

J.D.’s Revenge, Arthur Marks, 1976

Jane Eyre, Robert Young, 1997

Journey from the Fall, Ham Tran, 2006

Judge Priest, John Ford, 1934

Paper Flowers, Guru Dutt, 1959

Kentucky Pride, John Ford, 1925

The King of Texas, René Pinnell, Claire Huie, 2008

Last Night at the Alamo, Eagle Pennell, 1983

The Last Picture Show, Peter Bogdanovich, 1971

Last Year at Marienbad, Alain Resnais, 1961

Letter From Your Far-Off Country, Suneil Sanzgiri, 2020

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, John Huston, 1972

Loose Corner, Anita Thacher, 1986

Maat, Fox Maxy, 2020

Mamartuile, Alejandro Saevich, 2017

Man Hunt, Fritz Lang, 1941

Melting Snow, Janah Elise Cox, 2021

Men Without Women, John Ford, 1930

The Milky Way, Luis Buñuel, 1969

Ministry of Fear, Fritz Lang, 1944

Mr. & Mrs. ’55, Guru Dutt, 1955

my favorite software is being here, Alison Nguyen, 2021

My Worst Nightmare, Anne Fontaine, 2011

A New England Document, Che Applewhaite, 2020

Original Gangstas, Fred Williamson and Larry Cohen, 1996

Pilgrimage, John Ford, 1933

Pirated!, Hoang Tan Nguyen, 2000

Punching at the Sun, Tanuj Chopra, 2006

Pyaasa, Guru Dutt, 1957

Quill: The Life of a Guide Dog, Yoichi Sai, 2004

Reckless Eyeballing, Christopher Harris, 2004

Refugee, Spencer Nakasako, 2003

The Robe, Henry Koster, 1953

Sahib bibi aur ghulam, Abrar Alvi, 1962

Sangam, Prashant Bhargava, 2004

Saving Face, Alice Wu, 2004*

Seven Women, Seven Sins, ​​Maxi Cohen, Laurence Gavron, Bette Gordon, Helke Sander, Ulrike Ottinger, Chantal Akerman, and Valie Export, 1986

Shaft’s Big Score!, Gordon Parks, 1972

Steamboat Round the Bend, John Ford, 1935

Sugar Hill, Paul Maslansky, 1974

Summer of the Serpent, Kimi Takesue, 2004

Thomasine and Bushrod, Gordon Parks Jr., 1974

Three the Hard Way, Gordon Parks Jr., 1974

Thriller, Sally Potter, 1980

Through the Night, Loira Limbal, 2020

Tobacco Road, John Ford, 1941

Top of the Heap, Christopher St. John, 1972

Trouble Man, Ivan Dixon, 1972

Truck Turner, Jonathan Kaplan, 1974

Two Sons and a River of Blood, Amber Bemak and Angelo Madsen Minax, 2021

What Price Glory, John Ford, 1952

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, ​​Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 2021

The Whole Shootin’ Match, Eagle Pennell, 1978

Windowbreaker, Tze Chun, 2006

The World Moves On, John Ford, 1934

Young Mr. Lincoln, John Ford, 1939

*Available in the U.S. only

