'The Devil is a Part-Timer' Season 2, 'RWBY: Ice Queendom' and more coming your way!

Summer's here and Crunchyroll is celebrating with a ton of new anime hitting the streamer in July 2022. From a new season of The Devil is a Part-Timer to The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting, there's something for everyone on the premiere anime streaming service. And that's not even including the continued simulcasts of One Piece, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, Digimon Ghost Game, and more. Check out the list below for a complete list of everything coming to Crunchyroll in July:

July 1

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 (TMS)

Lycoris Recoil (A-1 Pictures)

Teppen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing ’til you Cry (Drive)

July 2

Engage Kiss (A-1 Pictures)

Shoot! Goal to the Future (EMT Squared)

Musasi-no – (A-Real)

July 3

Yurei Deco (Science SARU)

RWBY: Ice Queendom (SHAFT)

Utawarerumono Mask of Truth (WHITE FOX)

July 4

Classroom of the Elite II (Lerche)

July 5

Dropkick on My Devil!!! X Season 3 (Nomad)

July 6

Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation (LIDEN Films)

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World (Passione)

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup (M.S.C, Studio Kai)

My Stepmom’s Daughter is My Ex (Project No.9)

July 7

The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting (feel., Gaina)

July 8

Shadows House 2nd Season (CloverWorks)

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer (NAZ)

Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys! (Geno Studio)

July 9

Black Summoner (Satelight)

July 11

Orient Cour 2 (A.C.G.T)

July 14

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 (Studio 3Hz)

July 22

Obey Me! The Anime Season 2 (Colored Pencil)

The Maid I Hired Recently is Mysterious (Silver Link, Blade)

July 31

Fuuto PI (Studio Kai)

Simiulcasts Continuing From Last Month

A Couple of Cuckoos (Shin-Ei Animation, SynergySP) - Saturdays, 11:00 am PT

Aoashi (Production I.G) - Saturdays, 5:00 am PT

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Studio Pierrot) - Sundays, 2:00 am PT

Case Closed (TMS Entertainment) - Saturdays, 8:30 am PT

Delicious Party Pretty Cure (Toei Animation) - Saturdays, 5:30 pm PT

Digimon Ghost Game (Toei Animation) - Saturdays, 6:30 pm PT

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (Toei Animation) - Fridays, 6:00 pm PT

Kingdom Season 4 (Studio Pierrot, St.Signpost) - Saturdays, 11:30 am PT

Love All Play (Nippon Animation, OLM) - Saturdays, 3:00 am PT

One Piece (Toei Animation) - Saturdays, 6:00 pm PT

Shadowverse Flame (ZEXCS) - Fridays, 7:30 pm PT