Summer's here and Crunchyroll is celebrating with a ton of new anime hitting the streamer in July 2022. From a new season of The Devil is a Part-Timer to The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting, there's something for everyone on the premiere anime streaming service. And that's not even including the continued simulcasts of One Piece, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, Digimon Ghost Game, and more. Check out the list below for a complete list of everything coming to Crunchyroll in July:
July 1
Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 (TMS)
Lycoris Recoil (A-1 Pictures)
Teppen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing ’til you Cry (Drive)
July 2
Engage Kiss (A-1 Pictures)
Shoot! Goal to the Future (EMT Squared)
Musasi-no – (A-Real)
July 3
Yurei Deco (Science SARU)
RWBY: Ice Queendom (SHAFT)
Utawarerumono Mask of Truth (WHITE FOX)
July 4
Classroom of the Elite II (Lerche)
July 5
Dropkick on My Devil!!! X Season 3 (Nomad)
July 6
Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation (LIDEN Films)
Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World (Passione)
The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup (M.S.C, Studio Kai)
My Stepmom’s Daughter is My Ex (Project No.9)
July 7
The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting (feel., Gaina)
July 8
Shadows House 2nd Season (CloverWorks)
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer (NAZ)
Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys! (Geno Studio)
July 9
Black Summoner (Satelight)
July 11
Orient Cour 2 (A.C.G.T)
July 14
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 (Studio 3Hz)
July 22
Obey Me! The Anime Season 2 (Colored Pencil)
The Maid I Hired Recently is Mysterious (Silver Link, Blade)
July 31
Fuuto PI (Studio Kai)
Simiulcasts Continuing From Last Month
A Couple of Cuckoos (Shin-Ei Animation, SynergySP) - Saturdays, 11:00 am PT
Aoashi (Production I.G) - Saturdays, 5:00 am PT
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Studio Pierrot) - Sundays, 2:00 am PT
Case Closed (TMS Entertainment) - Saturdays, 8:30 am PT
Delicious Party Pretty Cure (Toei Animation) - Saturdays, 5:30 pm PT
Digimon Ghost Game (Toei Animation) - Saturdays, 6:30 pm PT
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (Toei Animation) - Fridays, 6:00 pm PT
Kingdom Season 4 (Studio Pierrot, St.Signpost) - Saturdays, 11:30 am PT
Love All Play (Nippon Animation, OLM) - Saturdays, 3:00 am PT
One Piece (Toei Animation) - Saturdays, 6:00 pm PT
Shadowverse Flame (ZEXCS) - Fridays, 7:30 pm PT