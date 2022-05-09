Crunchyroll is rolling out a ton of new anime on their streamer in May 2022, including Space Dandy, Link Click, Sonny Boy, Trigun, and RE-MAIN. In addition, they have new dubs available for much of their subtitled content, including Fairy Tail, Prison School, and Chain Chronicle. Check out the list below for a complete list of new series on Crunchyroll:
Available May 3
Shironeko Project ZERO Chronicle (Project No.9)
Kemono Michi: Rise Up (ENGI)
Available May 5
RE-MAIN (MAPPA)
Available May 10
Space Dandy Seasons 1-2 (BONES)
Initial D First Stage (Gallop / Studio Comet)
Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions (A-1 Pictures)
Lord Marksman and Vanadis (Satelight)
Available May 17
Trigun (Madhouse)
Link Click (Studio LAN)
Link Click Special Shorts (Studio LAN)
Black Lagoon Seasons 1-2 (Madhouse)
Black Lagoon: Roberta's Blood Trail OVAs 1-5 (Madhouse)
Valkyrie Drive -Mermaid- (Arms)
Initial D Second Stage (Pastel)
Initial D Third Stage (Studio DEEN)
Nekopara (Felix Film)
Available May 24
Sonny Boy (Madhouse)
Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside (Wolfsbane and Studio Flad)
DECA-DENCE (NUT)
The Gymnastics Samurai (MAPPA)
Heaven’s Lost Property Seasons 1-2 (AIC A.S.T.A.)
Initial D Fourth Stage (A.C.G.T.)
Tired of reading? Here are the new dubs for series currently on Crunchyroll:
Available May 3
Fairy Tail Seasons 3 - 4 ( A-1 Pictures and Satelight)
ISEKAI QUARTET Season 1 (Studio Puyukai)
Prison School (J.C.Staff)
Chain Chronicle – The Light of Haecceitas – (Telecom Animation Film / Graphinica)
Harukana Receive (C2C)
Available May 10
Tsuredure Children (Studio Gokumi)
Fairy Tail Seasons 5 - 6 (A-1 Pictures and Satelight)
ISEKAI QUARTET Season 2 (Studio Puyukai)
Available May 17
Fairy Tail Seasons 7 (A-1 Pictures and Bridge)
Available May 24
Fairy Tail Season 8 (A-1 Pictures / Bridge)
Fairy Tail Final Season Season 9 (A-1 Pictures / Bridge / CloverWorks)