Crunchyroll is rolling out a ton of new anime on their streamer in May 2022, including Space Dandy, Link Click, Sonny Boy, Trigun, and RE-MAIN. In addition, they have new dubs available for much of their subtitled content, including Fairy Tail, Prison School, and Chain Chronicle. Check out the list below for a complete list of new series on Crunchyroll:

Available May 3

Shironeko Project ZERO Chronicle (Project No.9)

Kemono Michi: Rise Up (ENGI)

Available May 5

RE-MAIN (MAPPA)

Available May 10

Space Dandy Seasons 1-2 (BONES)

Initial D First Stage (Gallop / Studio Comet)

Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions (A-1 Pictures)

Lord Marksman and Vanadis (Satelight)

Available May 17

Trigun (Madhouse)

Link Click (Studio LAN)

Link Click Special Shorts (Studio LAN)

Black Lagoon Seasons 1-2 (Madhouse)

Black Lagoon: Roberta's Blood Trail OVAs 1-5 (Madhouse)

Valkyrie Drive -Mermaid- (Arms)

Initial D Second Stage (Pastel)

Initial D Third Stage (Studio DEEN)

Nekopara (Felix Film)

Available May 24

Sonny Boy (Madhouse)

Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside (Wolfsbane and Studio Flad)

DECA-DENCE (NUT)

The Gymnastics Samurai (MAPPA)

Heaven’s Lost Property Seasons 1-2 (AIC A.S.T.A.)

Initial D Fourth Stage (A.C.G.T.)

Tired of reading? Here are the new dubs for series currently on Crunchyroll:

Available May 3

Fairy Tail Seasons 3 - 4 ( A-1 Pictures and Satelight)

ISEKAI QUARTET Season 1 (Studio Puyukai)

Prison School (J.C.Staff)

Chain Chronicle – The Light of Haecceitas – (Telecom Animation Film / Graphinica)

Harukana Receive (C2C)

Available May 10

Tsuredure Children (Studio Gokumi)

Fairy Tail Seasons 5 - 6 (A-1 Pictures and Satelight)

ISEKAI QUARTET Season 2 (Studio Puyukai)

Available May 17

Fairy Tail Seasons 7 (A-1 Pictures and Bridge)

Available May 24

Fairy Tail Season 8 (A-1 Pictures / Bridge)

Fairy Tail Final Season Season 9 (A-1 Pictures / Bridge / CloverWorks)

