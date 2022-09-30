This fall, Crunchyroll is bringing out an exciting new lineup of anime. September has already brought with it the streaming release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. October will be continuing the momentum with a mix of returning favorites like My Hero Academia and new series like Chainsaw Man. Anime fans have a lot of new shows to look forward to, and that's not even counting the continuing simulcasts of shows like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, One Piece, and Digimon Ghost Game. There are also new episodes of the breakout hit Spy x Family. The spy comedy series has been one of the most popular new shows to come out this year so we're definitely looking forward to seeing the second cour of the series. And for fans of Mobile Suit Gundam, there's a highly-anticipated new addition to the franchise starting this month.

Yep, if you love anime, you're going to have a hell of a time with the streaming service's fall lineup. So now, without further ado, here are all the titles coming to Crunchyroll in October 2022. Let's start with the ongoing shows that will continue to be simulcast on the service:

Continuing Simulcasts

Image via Crunchyroll

One Piece

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

Digimon Ghost Game

Delicious Party Pretty Cure

Obey Me! The Anime Season 2

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer

Shadowverse Flame

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth

And now, let's take a look at all the new shows and new simulcasts that will begin streaming soon on Crunchyroll:

Starting October 1

My Hero Academia Season 6

Spy×Family

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition

Pop Team Epic Season 2

Raven of the Inner Palace

Starting October 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

Beast Tamer

IDOLiSH7 Third Beat!

Starting October 4

Shinobi no Ittoki

VazzRock the Animation

Starting October 5

Mob Psycho 100 III

Do It Yourself!!

Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2

The Human Crazy University

Starting October 7

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal

Starting October 8

Blue Lock

Bocchi the Rock!

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3

Starting October 11

Chainsaw Man

Starting October 23

To Your Eternity Season 2