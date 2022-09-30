This fall, Crunchyroll is bringing out an exciting new lineup of anime. September has already brought with it the streaming release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. October will be continuing the momentum with a mix of returning favorites like My Hero Academia and new series like Chainsaw Man. Anime fans have a lot of new shows to look forward to, and that's not even counting the continuing simulcasts of shows like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, One Piece, and Digimon Ghost Game. There are also new episodes of the breakout hit Spy x Family. The spy comedy series has been one of the most popular new shows to come out this year so we're definitely looking forward to seeing the second cour of the series. And for fans of Mobile Suit Gundam, there's a highly-anticipated new addition to the franchise starting this month.
Yep, if you love anime, you're going to have a hell of a time with the streaming service's fall lineup. So now, without further ado, here are all the titles coming to Crunchyroll in October 2022. Let's start with the ongoing shows that will continue to be simulcast on the service:
Continuing Simulcasts
One Piece
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
Case Closed (Detective Conan)
Digimon Ghost Game
Delicious Party Pretty Cure
Obey Me! The Anime Season 2
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer
Shadowverse Flame
Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
And now, let's take a look at all the new shows and new simulcasts that will begin streaming soon on Crunchyroll:
Starting October 1
My Hero Academia Season 6
Spy×Family
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition
Pop Team Epic Season 2
Raven of the Inner Palace
Starting October 2
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
Beast Tamer
IDOLiSH7 Third Beat!
Starting October 4
Shinobi no Ittoki
VazzRock the Animation
Starting October 5
Do It Yourself!!
Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2
The Human Crazy University
Starting October 7
Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal
Starting October 8
Blue Lock
Bocchi the Rock!
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3
Starting October 11
Chainsaw Man
Starting October 23
To Your Eternity Season 2