The Spring 2022 anime season is already underway, but Crunchyroll has you covered with a plethora of new and continuing anime. Most of these are available either subbed or dubbed, for your viewing pleasure. Take a peep at the list below, and set your schedule accordingly.

Available March 23

Estab Life: Great Escape

Available April 1

Mahjong Soul Pon_16x9 Alt

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It r=1-sinθ

Mahjong Soul Pon☆

Available April 2

Fanfare of Adolescence

LOVE ALL PLAY

BUILD-DIVIDE -#FFFFFF- CODE WHITE

Available April 3

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs

Available April 5

tomodachi-game-1

Tomodachi Game

Available April 6

The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody

Available April 7

Skeleton Knight in Another World

The Dawn of the Witch

Available April 8

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Date A Live IV

Dance Dance Danseur

Love After World Domination

Available April 9

SPY x FAMILY

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki

Aoashi

Available April 10

dont-hurt-me-my-healer

Don't Hurt Me, My Healer!

Available April 11

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3

Available April 23

A Couple of Cuckoos

Simulcasts continuing from the Winter 2022 anime season

One Piece

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Requiem of the Rose King

CUE!

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

Digimon Ghost Game

Shenmue the Animation

Delicious Party Pretty Cure

