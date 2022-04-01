The Spring 2022 lineup on Crunchyroll is their biggest yet!

The Spring 2022 anime season is already underway, but Crunchyroll has you covered with a plethora of new and continuing anime. Most of these are available either subbed or dubbed, for your viewing pleasure. Take a peep at the list below, and set your schedule accordingly.

Available March 23

Estab Life: Great Escape

Available April 1

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It r=1-sinθ

Mahjong Soul Pon☆

Available April 2

Fanfare of Adolescence

LOVE ALL PLAY

BUILD-DIVIDE -#FFFFFF- CODE WHITE

Available April 3

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs

Available April 5

Tomodachi Game

Available April 6

The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody

Available April 7

Skeleton Knight in Another World

The Dawn of the Witch

Available April 8

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Date A Live IV

Dance Dance Danseur

Love After World Domination

Available April 9

SPY x FAMILY

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki

Aoashi

Available April 10

Don't Hurt Me, My Healer!

Available April 11

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3

Available April 23

A Couple of Cuckoos

Simulcasts continuing from the Winter 2022 anime season

One Piece

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Requiem of the Rose King

CUE!

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

Digimon Ghost Game

Shenmue the Animation

Delicious Party Pretty Cure

Unsurprisingly, 'Attack on Titan,' 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Lead Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 Winners List

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Alyse Wax (37 Articles Published) Alyse Wax has written three books: “Curious Goods: Behind the Scenes of Friday the 13th: The Series,” which has nothing to do with the films; “The World of IT,” about the scary clown, not information technologies; and “Creepy Bitches,” a collection of essays about horror by women in horror. More From Alyse Wax