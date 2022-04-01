The Spring 2022 anime season is already underway, but Crunchyroll has you covered with a plethora of new and continuing anime. Most of these are available either subbed or dubbed, for your viewing pleasure. Take a peep at the list below, and set your schedule accordingly.
Available March 23
Estab Life: Great Escape
Available April 1
Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It r=1-sinθ
Mahjong Soul Pon☆
Available April 2
Fanfare of Adolescence
LOVE ALL PLAY
BUILD-DIVIDE -#FFFFFF- CODE WHITE
Available April 3
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs
Available April 5
Tomodachi Game
Available April 6
The Rising of the Shield Hero
The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody
Available April 7
Skeleton Knight in Another World
The Dawn of the Witch
Available April 8
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
Date A Live IV
Dance Dance Danseur
Love After World Domination
Available April 9
SPY x FAMILY
Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie
In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki
Aoashi
Available April 10
Don't Hurt Me, My Healer!
Available April 11
Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3
Available April 23
A Couple of Cuckoos
Simulcasts continuing from the Winter 2022 anime season
One Piece
BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS
Requiem of the Rose King
CUE!
Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
Case Closed (Detective Conan)
Digimon Ghost Game
Shenmue the Animation
Delicious Party Pretty Cure