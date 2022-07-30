Disney+ is not playing around this August, with plenty of exciting new titles premiering throughout the month, including two of the most anticipated shows of the year. The new half-hour series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will mark the long-awaited MCU debut of the popular character Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, the cousin of Bruce Banner. Emmy-Winner Tatiana Maslany is taking on the title role and will be joined by Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as the Smart Hulk. Disney+ will also take audiences back to a galaxy far, far away with the Rogue One prequel series Andor, which will star Diego Luna returning to the role alongside a cast that also includes Stellan Skarsgård and Adria Arjona. Also in the world of Star Wars, albeit not cannon is the new animated special Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation. After briefly reuniting with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love & Thunder, the new series of shorts I Am Groot, will give us more of everyone's favorite adorable talking tree Baby Groot. The latest Pixar film Lightyear will also be making its way to Disney+, so if you missed the legendary Space Ranger's origin story in theaters, you won't have to wait long to watch it from the comfort of your own living room. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are hitting Disney+ in August.

Available August 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel - Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 302 "Into the Unknown"

Available August 5

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation - Premiere

Available August 10

Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

I Am Groot - Premiere - All Shorts Streaming

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 303 "The Woman In The Woods"

Available August 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

Available August 17

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Premiere - Episode 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 304 "No Drama"

Available August 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

Available August 24

Blackish (S8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

Eureka (S1, 4 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 305 "The Real Campers of Shallow Lake"

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 2

Available August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

Available August 31

America’s National Parks (S1)

Europe From Above (S2)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)

Andor - 2-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 306 "Color War"

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 3