Halloween is upon us and this October Disney+ has lots of spooky and not-so-spooky content for you to enjoy in the scariest month of the year. One of the most anticipated titles is Werewolf By Night, the very first holiday special produced by Marvel Studios, which stars Gael Garcia Bernal (Old) and Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) and is directed by Michael Giacchino, who you may know as the composer of the scores for MCU titles like the Spider-Man films and Doctor Strange. Spooky titles such as The New Mutants and Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell will also be hitting the service in October. Some of your favorite Disney+ original shows will be returning this month, including Big Shot starring John Stamos and The Mysterious Benedict Society starring Tony Hale. The final two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and new episodes of Andor, Dancing With The Stars, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will all be coming to the service in October as well.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Disney+.

Available October 3:

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 3 (Live)

Available October 5:

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

The Simpsons (S33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Available

Andor - Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 202 "Out of Bounds"

Available October 6:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 8

Available October 7:

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

Drumline

The Peanuts Movie

Werewolf by Night - Premiere

Available October 10:

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 4 (Live)

Available October 12:

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)

Big Shot - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Andor - Episode 6

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 203 "Coach Classic"

Available October 13:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 9

Available October 14:

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants

Available October 17:

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 5 (Live)

Available October 18:

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 6 (Live)

Available October 19:

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)

PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)

Raven’s Home: (S5, 8 episodes)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S11)

Andor - Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 204 "Draft Day"

Available October 21:

Hall of Villains

Available October 24:

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 7 (Live)

Available October 26:

Eureka! (S1, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Premiere - All Shorts Streaming

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't - 2-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-2

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season 2 Premiere - 2-Episode Premiere: Episode 201 "A Perilous Journey" & Episode 202 "A Bit of Light Chop"

Andor - Episode 8

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 205 "Icing on the Cake"

Available October 28:

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Available October 31:

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 8 (Live)