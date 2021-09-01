If you’re looking for new movies and shows to watch on Disney Plus in September 2021, you’ve come to the right place. The lineup for this month ranges from new episodes of original series like Marvel’s What If...? and Turner & Hooch to the premiere of the new original series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. But the real gems are in the library additions, as this month sees Disney’s underrated Tomorrowland hitting the streaming service. The Brad Bird-directed film features a bold premise that excitingly capitalizes on the popularity of the theme park land at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and is well worth checking out if you missed it.

Additionally, thanks to Disney buying 20th Century Fox, September will see X-Men: Dark Phoenix arrive on the streaming service where it will be available to watch alongside other X-Men movies. And there’s also the fourth Pirates movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, which is streaming alongside the other Pirates films.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Disney Plus below.

September 1

Dug Days (Season 1)

Monsters At Work (Episode 110)

Marvel’s What If (Episode 4)

Turner & Hooch (Episode 107)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Episode 6)

Marvel Studios Legends

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 2)

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (Season 1)

September 2

Behind the Scenes of Growing Up Animal

September 3

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Tomorrowland

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

September 8

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 1)

Marvel’s What If (Episode 5)

Turner & Hooch (Episode 8)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Episode 107)

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (Season 2)

Disney’s Pepper Ann

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 19)

The Wizard of Paws

September 10

Pixar – Sparkshort – Twenty Something

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

September 15

Marvel’s What If (Episode 6)

Turner & Hooch (Episode 9)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Episode 8)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 2)

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 16)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir (Season 4)

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (Season 1)

September 17

Pixar SparkShort – Nona

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs of The Nile

Jade Eye Leopard

September 22

Star Wars Visions

Star Wars Visions (Filmmaker Focus)

Marvel’s What If (Episode 7)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 3)

Turner & Hooch (Episode 10)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Episode 9)

Dog: Impossible

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Season 1)

September 24

A Spark Story

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

September 29

Turner & Hooch (Episode 11)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Episode 110)

Marvel’s What If

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 4)

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (Season 3)

Disney Junior Vampirina (Season 3)

Great Barrier Reef (Season 1)

The Hatcher Family Diary (Season 1)

Rolie Polie Olie (Season 1-Season 5)

