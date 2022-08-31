September is looking to be one of the best months of the year for Disney+ with several new original blockbusters premiering on the service, exciting new series, new episodes of hit shows, and the return of Disney+ Day. Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away as Diego Luna reprises his iconic Rogue One role in the highly anticipated new series Andor which is finally set to premiere on Disney+ this September. Disney+ Day will be bringing the mouse house's latest live-action remake, Pinocchio, directed by legendary filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and starring Academy Award Winner Tom Hanks. Disney+ Day will also bring fans the streaming debut of Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster hit Thor: Love and Thunder, so if you're in the mood for a rewatch you know where to go. Pixar's Cars will also be making a splash on said day with the new short-form series Cars on the Road, following Lightning McQueen and Mater as they travel across the US. September will also bring new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and season premieres of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing With The Stars. Capping off the month of September will be Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Halloween favorite, which will bring the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters.
Check out the list below to see when these titles and more will hit Disney+ this September.
Available September 1:
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3
Available September 2:
Al Davis VS. The NFL
Dickie V
Elway to Marino
Nature Boy
Run Ricky Run
Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
The Band That Wouldn’t Die
The Two Bills
Year of the Scab
Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia
Available September 7:
Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
Europe from Above (S3)
Europe from Above (S4)
Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307 "Camp Prom"
Available September 8 (Disney+ Day):
Frozen (Sing-Along)
Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
Thor: Love and Thunder
Cars on the Road - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special) - Premiere
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Growing Up - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder - Premiere
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return - Premiere
Pinocchio - Premiere
Remembering - Premiere
Tierra Incógnita - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons) - Premiere
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4
Available September 9:
United Sharks of America
Available September 14:
First Alaskans (S1)
In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
Short Circuit - Episode 206 “Reflect”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 308 "Let It Go"
Available September 15:
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5
Available September 16:
Coco (Sing-Along)
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Mija - Premiere
Available September 19:
Dancing with the Stars - Season 31 Premiere (Live)
Available September 21:
Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
Andor - 3-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-3
Super/Natural - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Available September 22:
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6
Available September 23:
Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
Spies in Disguise
The Call of the Wild
Available September 26:
Dancing with the Stars - Episode 2 (Live)
Available September 28:
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 2 Premiere
Andor - Episode 4
Available September 29:
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7
Available September 30:
Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
Under Wraps 2
Hocus Pocus 2 - Premiere