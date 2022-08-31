September is looking to be one of the best months of the year for Disney+ with several new original blockbusters premiering on the service, exciting new series, new episodes of hit shows, and the return of Disney+ Day. Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away as Diego Luna reprises his iconic Rogue One role in the highly anticipated new series Andor which is finally set to premiere on Disney+ this September. Disney+ Day will be bringing the mouse house's latest live-action remake, Pinocchio, directed by legendary filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and starring Academy Award Winner Tom Hanks. Disney+ Day will also bring fans the streaming debut of Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster hit Thor: Love and Thunder, so if you're in the mood for a rewatch you know where to go. Pixar's Cars will also be making a splash on said day with the new short-form series Cars on the Road, following Lightning McQueen and Mater as they travel across the US. September will also bring new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and season premieres of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing With The Stars. Capping off the month of September will be Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Halloween favorite, which will bring the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more will hit Disney+ this September.

Available September 1:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3

Available September 2:

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

Available September 7:

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3)

Europe from Above (S4)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307 "Camp Prom"

Available September 8 (Disney+ Day):

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars on the Road - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special) - Premiere

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Growing Up - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder - Premiere

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return - Premiere

Pinocchio - Premiere

Remembering - Premiere

Tierra Incógnita - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons) - Premiere

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4

Available September 9:

United Sharks of America

Available September 14:

First Alaskans (S1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Short Circuit - Episode 206 “Reflect”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 308 "Let It Go"

Available September 15:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5

Available September 16:

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija - Premiere

Available September 19:

Dancing with the Stars - Season 31 Premiere (Live)

Available September 21:

Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Andor - 3-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-3

Super/Natural - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Available September 22:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6

Available September 23:

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Available September 26:

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 2 (Live)

Available September 28:

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 2 Premiere

Andor - Episode 4

Available September 29:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7

Available September 30:

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Under Wraps 2

Hocus Pocus 2 - Premiere