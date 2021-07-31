It’s time for a whole month of new releases on Disney+, and August promises to bring a solid crop of content to the streaming service. The biggest new release this month is the next new Marvel Studios show, which also happens to be their first animated show: What If…? Each episode of the series imagines what the MCU would look like had events played out differently – like Peggy Carter being injected with Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, or T’Challa filling the shoes of Star-Lord. All the main cast members from the MCU reprise their roles as voice performers in this series, including Chadwick Boseman in what’s sure to be an emotional episode. New episodes of What If…? start rolling out once a week on August 11th, so that’s a date to circle on your calendars.
August also brings continuing new episodes of Disney+ originals like Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Monsters at Work, and Turner & Hooch, as well as the season finale of The Mysterious Benedict Society. And a special installment of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian goes inside the making of the Season 2 finale and the you-know-who cameo.
And in terms of library titles, August is a bit thin but there are a couple of noteworthy movies being added to the streaming service, including Mrs. Doubtfire and Eragon. But the most notable new addition is Cruella, the live-action film starring Emma Stone that was previously released in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access only earlier this year. August 27th is when Cruella will “unlock” for all subscribers at no extra cost.
Check out the full list of what’s new on Disney+ in August 2021.
August 4
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (season 1)
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (season 1) Episodes Fit For Service, One Brick At A Time
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (season 2)
Short Circuit – Season 2 Premiere
Marvel Studios Legends
Monsters At Work – Episode 6
Turner & Hooch – Episode 3
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 2
August 6
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 15
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 8 (Finale)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3
Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
Mrs. Doubtfire
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (season 3)
August 11
What If…? – Episode 1
Monsters At Work – Episode 7
Turner & Hooch – Episode 4
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 3
Breaking Bobby Bones (season 1)
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (season 1) Episodes Front Of The Pack, Canine Quarantine
Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (season 2)
Disney Junior Chicken Squad (season 1)
August 13
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 16 (Finale)
Aquamarine
Shark Attack Files (season 1)
August 18
What If…? – Episode 2
Monsters At Work – Episode 8
Turner & Hooch – Episode 5
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 4
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (season 1) Episodes Pack Attack, Blind Faith
Disney The Owl House (season 2) (5 episodes)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (season 9)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (season 1)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (season 2)
Growing Up Animal
Diary of a Future President
August 20
Eragon
August 25
What If…? – Episode 3
Monsters At Work – Episode 9
Turner & Hooch – Episode 6
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 5
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (season 1) Episodes Twin Trouble, Dogs V Cats
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (season 9)
Gigantosaurus (season 2)
Wicked Tuna (season 10)
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian
August 27
Cruella
Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
Underdog
Dan in Real Life
