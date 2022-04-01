The offerings on Disney+ are a little slim this April. Still riding high on new episodes of Moon Knight and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, most of the new premieres on Disney+ this month are celebrating Earth Day with eco-documentaries about polar bears.

In addition to the Disneynature specials, you can also look forward to Scrat Tales, animated shorts starring Scrat of Ice Age, and Sketchbook, which will have actual Disney animators teaching you how to draw your favorite characters. Check out the complete list of what's new to Disney+ in April 2022 below.

Available April 1

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Better Nate Than Ever

Available April 8

Chasing Mavericks

Available April 13

Scrat Tales

Available April 22

Polar Bear

Bear Witness

Explorer: The Last Tempui

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

Available April 27

Sketchbook

The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Alyse Wax (37 Articles Published) Alyse Wax has written three books: “Curious Goods: Behind the Scenes of Friday the 13th: The Series,” which has nothing to do with the films; “The World of IT,” about the scary clown, not information technologies; and “Creepy Bitches,” a collection of essays about horror by women in horror. More From Alyse Wax