The offerings on Disney+ are a little slim this April. Still riding high on new episodes of Moon Knight and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, most of the new premieres on Disney+ this month are celebrating Earth Day with eco-documentaries about polar bears.
In addition to the Disneynature specials, you can also look forward to Scrat Tales, animated shorts starring Scrat of Ice Age, and Sketchbook, which will have actual Disney animators teaching you how to draw your favorite characters. Check out the complete list of what's new to Disney+ in April 2022 below.
Available April 1
Herbie: Fully Loaded
Better Nate Than Ever
Available April 8
Chasing Mavericks
Available April 13
Scrat Tales
Available April 22
Polar Bear
Bear Witness
Explorer: The Last Tempui
The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
Available April 27
Sketchbook