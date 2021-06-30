While summer is usually a big time for the box office, Disney is spreading the love between theaters and its streaming service Disney+. The list of what’s new on Disney+ in July 2021 is robust, chock full of new episodes of exciting shows, beloved classic films, and brand new movies that are also hitting theaters at the same time.

Indeed, the biggest thing coming to Disney+ in July is Black Widow, the long awaited MCU movie focused on Scarlett Johansson’s titular character. The film is not streaming for free – you have to pay $29.99 to “unlock” it as part of the Premier Access program – but it will be available on Disney Plus the same day it hits theaters. And while it may be tempting, having seen the film I would personally recommend seeing it in the theater if you’re able. It’s a fun and thrilling experience, and seeing it with a crowd is ideal. Ditto Jungle Cruise, the Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt adventure film that will also be released in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on the same day – July 30th.

But you don’t have to pay extra to see the continued adventures of Loki, which will air its season finale on July 14th followed by a documentary installment of Marvel Studios Assembled that goes inside the making of the series. This month also brings us the debut of the animated spinoff series Monsters at Work, a sequel that takes place the day after Monsters, Inc. started harvesting the laughter of children for power – i.e. in the immediate aftermath of the events of Monsters, Inc. Speaking of new shows, there's also the Turner and Hooch reboot starring Josh Peck.

There’s also the debut of the new docuseries Behind the Attraction, which goes behind the scenes of iconic Disneyland and Disney World attractions like Star Tours, The Haunted Mansion, and it’s a small world.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Disney+ in July 2021 below.

July 2

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven's Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 208

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 110

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 102

July 7

Monsters at Work: Episode 101

Loki Episode 5

Marvel Studios Legends

July 9

Disney Junior Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World's Biggest Bullshark

Black Widow

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 209

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 111

July 14

Loki: Finale

Monsters At Work: Episode 102

July 16

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Incredible Iceland

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World's Deadliest Sharks

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 210

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 104

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 112

July 21

Turner & Hooch: Episode 101

Behind The Attraction

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Monsters At Work: Episode 103

July 23

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Playing With Sharks

Stuntman

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 211

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 105

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 113

July 28

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts

Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life: Episode 101

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2 Premiere

Monsters At Work: Episode 104

Turner & Hooch: Episode 102

July 30

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)

Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan's Yooper Cuisine

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Jungle Cruise

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 212 "Second Chances"

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 106

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 114 "War Mantle"

