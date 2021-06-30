While summer is usually a big time for the box office, Disney is spreading the love between theaters and its streaming service Disney+. The list of what’s new on Disney+ in July 2021 is robust, chock full of new episodes of exciting shows, beloved classic films, and brand new movies that are also hitting theaters at the same time.
Indeed, the biggest thing coming to Disney+ in July is Black Widow, the long awaited MCU movie focused on Scarlett Johansson’s titular character. The film is not streaming for free – you have to pay $29.99 to “unlock” it as part of the Premier Access program – but it will be available on Disney Plus the same day it hits theaters. And while it may be tempting, having seen the film I would personally recommend seeing it in the theater if you’re able. It’s a fun and thrilling experience, and seeing it with a crowd is ideal. Ditto Jungle Cruise, the Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt adventure film that will also be released in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on the same day – July 30th.
But you don’t have to pay extra to see the continued adventures of Loki, which will air its season finale on July 14th followed by a documentary installment of Marvel Studios Assembled that goes inside the making of the series. This month also brings us the debut of the animated spinoff series Monsters at Work, a sequel that takes place the day after Monsters, Inc. started harvesting the laughter of children for power – i.e. in the immediate aftermath of the events of Monsters, Inc. Speaking of new shows, there's also the Turner and Hooch reboot starring Josh Peck.
There’s also the debut of the new docuseries Behind the Attraction, which goes behind the scenes of iconic Disneyland and Disney World attractions like Star Tours, The Haunted Mansion, and it’s a small world.
Check out the full list of what’s new on Disney+ in July 2021 below.
July 2
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse
Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Disney Raven's Home (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 208
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 110
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 102
July 7
Monsters at Work: Episode 101
Loki Episode 5
Marvel Studios Legends
July 9
Disney Junior Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
Flicka
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World's Biggest Bullshark
Black Widow
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 209
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 103
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 111
July 14
Loki: Finale
Monsters At Work: Episode 102
July 16
The Croc That Ate Jaws
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Incredible Iceland
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World's Deadliest Sharks
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 210
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 104
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 112
July 21
Turner & Hooch: Episode 101
Behind The Attraction
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Monsters At Work: Episode 103
July 23
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Playing With Sharks
Stuntman
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 211
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 113
July 28
Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts
Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life: Episode 101
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2 Premiere
Monsters At Work: Episode 104
Turner & Hooch: Episode 102
July 30
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
Garfield
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan's Yooper Cuisine
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Jungle Cruise
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 212 "Second Chances"
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 106
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 114 "War Mantle"
