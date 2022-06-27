From dancing zombies to Olivia Rodrigo, and the finale of 'Ms. Marvel,' here's everything coming to Disney+ in July.

While there are plenty of titles that have debuted or are set to debut on Disney+ this summer including Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ms. Marvel, Andor, and Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, July looks to be a slower month for the popular streaming service, at least as of now. The final two episodes of Ms. Marvel will bow on the service this month and the first episode of High School Musical The Musical: The Series Season 3 drops at the end of the month, the premiere of Zombies 3, which is the latest installment in Disney Channel's popular TV movie franchise, and the National Geographic docuseries America: The Beautiful, narrated by none other than Michael B. Jordan. To learn when these titles and more drop on Disney+ in July, check out the list below.

Available July 1

50 Shades Of Sharks

The Birth Of Big Air

The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

Hawaiian: The Legend Of Eddie Aikau

Raging Bull Shark

Slaying The Badger

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?

World’s Biggest Great White?

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

Available July 4

America The Beautiful

Available July 6

PJ Masks Season 5

Ms. Marvel Season 1: Episode 5

[EMBED_YT]https://youtu.be/m9EX0f6V11Y[/EMBED_YT]

Available July 8

The Wonderful Summer Of Mickey Mouse

Available July 13

Chibi Tiny Tales season 1

Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4

Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 1 (4 episodes)

Ms. Marvel Season 1 finale

Available July 15

Zombies 3

Available July 20

Mira, Royal Detective Season 2 (4 episodes)

Siempre Fui Yo

Tudo Igual… Só Que Não

Available July 27

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 premiere

Light & Magic