Now you can watch 'Raya and the Last Dragon' free of extra charge!

Summer is here, and Disney+ is really bulking up its content as their parent company Disney prepares to try a two-pronged approach to new releases: some new Disney movies will be available only in theaters, some will be in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time, and some will only be released on Disney+. But movies isn’t the only thing Disney+ is selling, as June also brings us the highly anticipated premiere of the third Marvel Studios TV series, Loki, as we get a chance to delve deeper into Tom Hiddleston’s iconic rascal on June 9th.

June 4th brings the Disney original animated film Raya and the Last Dragon to Disney+ free of extra charge. The pretty excellent Walt Disney Animation Studios picture was released on Disney+ earlier this year as part of their “Premier Access” program in which folks had to pay $29.99 in order to unlock the title early. But now Raya will be streaming on Disney+ in perpetuity for no extra charge.

Speaking of, Pixar’s new film Luca will hit Disney+ on June 18th at no extra charge, following in the footsteps of Pixar’s Oscar-winning Soul which was released the same way back in December. The original story takes place on the Italian Riviera and follows two young sea monsters who masquerade as human boys in order to explore the city and strike up new friendships.

And in terms of library titles, you’ll be able to watch X-Men Origins: Wolverine (if you dare) in June, alongside Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Season 4 of PJ Masks, and more.

Check out the full list of new movies and shows coming to Disney+ in June below.

RELATED: 'Luca' Director and Producer Reveal How the Story of the New Pixar Movie Evolved

June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (season 2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (season 3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (season 3) – Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 204

Big Shot – Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney+

June 9

Loki: Episode 1

June 11

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (season 4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (season 3) – Ep. Portugal's Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (season 18)

Zenimation – Season Two Premiere

Big Shot – Episode 109

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 205

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 107

June 16

Loki – Episode 2

June 18

Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Dino Ranch (season 1)

Disney Just Roll With It (season 2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (season 3) – Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (season 3)

Big Shot – Episode 110. Finale.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 206

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 108

Image via Disney/Pixar

June 23

Loki: Episode 3

June 25

Disney Bunk'd (season 4)

PJ Masks (season 4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (season 3) – Ep. Croatia's Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (season 6)

When Sharks Attack (seasons 1-6)

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 101

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart.

Wolfgang

As a teenager in Austria, Wolfgang Puck harnessed his love of cooking to escape the harsh rule of his stepfather. A local apprenticeship forged his path to train at a revered French restaurant before landing in America at age 24. In 70s Hollywood, Puck began working at Ma Maison, crafting an original menu around fresh ingredients, making the once-tacky eatery a popular, acclaimed darling. Still, the lack of acknowledgment from Ma Maison's owner pushed Puck to take the biggest risk of his career and open his first restaurant, Spago, an instant hit where famous clientele dote equally on Puck's new American cuisine and personality. Almost by accident, Puck created the concept of a "celebrity chef" with his decades-spanning television appearances, building a staggering global empire of restaurants, cafes, and products for home cooks. But at home, the frenetic professional demands disrupted his family life.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 207

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 109

June 30

Loki – Episode 4

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'Lucifer' Season 5B Ending Explained, and What We Know About Season 6 "We decided that's a pretty good cliffhanger."

Read Next