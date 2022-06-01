Disney+ is in full force this June with not just one, but two tent pole series, including the final four episodes of the Ewan McGregor-led Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi and the premiere of the latest MCU series Ms. Marvel, which features the live-action debut of the fan-favorite comic book character Kamala Khan, played in the show by newcomer Iman Vellani. June also brings the launch of the Big Hero 6 spin-off series Baymax! which is the first television series to be produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios rather than Disney Television Animation. June will also bring the third and final season of the Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor, while originally planned as a Disney+ series, the first two seasons were shifted to Hulu, but on June 15 the previous seasons will finally make their way to Disney+ alongside the latest installment. All six seasons of Ryan Murphy's hit musical dramedy series Glee will also launch on Disney+ starting on June 1. June also brings several new Disney+ original movies including Hollywood Stargirl, which is the sequel to the 2020 film starring Grace Vanderwaal, and the sports biopic Rise.
Available June 1:
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part III
A Fan's Guide to Marvel
Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version)
Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
Available June 3:
Mack Wrestles (Short)
Hollywood Stargirl
Available June 8:
Ms. Marvel - Premiere
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part IV
Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)
Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)
Available June 10:
Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
Available June 15:
Family Reboot
Ms. Marvel - Episode 2
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part V
Love Victor - (S1, S2); Season 3 - Premiere
Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)
grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)
The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)
Available June 17:
Kings Ransom
Big Shot
Available June 22:
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Finale
Ms. Marvel - Episode 3
G.O.A.T. (S1)
Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)
Available June 24:
Rise
Trevor: The Musical
Available June 29:
Baymax! - Season 1 Premiere
Ms. Marvel - Episode 4
Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)