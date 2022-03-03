March doesn't have a lot of new premieres on Disney+, whether for new originals or library films. But the few it does have are pretty high-profile, including a new animated feature film, Turning Red, and a companion making-of documentary; a road-trip documentary starring singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo; and the premiere of the new Marvel Studios show, Moon Knight. Check out the complete list below.
Available March 2
Brain Games: On The Road (S1)
Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)
West Side Story
Available March 4
Russia's Wild Tiger
Available March 9
Weekend Family (S1)
Available March 11
Turning Red
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
Available March 16
Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)
Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)
Daredevil
Jessica Jones
Luke Cage
The Punisher
Iron Fist
The Defenders
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Available March 18
Step
Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
More Than Robots
Available March 23
Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)
The Doc Files (S1)
Parallels
Available March 25
OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u
The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse
Available March 30
I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
Moon Knight
