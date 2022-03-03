March doesn't have a lot of new premieres on Disney+, whether for new originals or library films. But the few it does have are pretty high-profile, including a new animated feature film, Turning Red, and a companion making-of documentary; a road-trip documentary starring singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo; and the premiere of the new Marvel Studios show, Moon Knight. Check out the complete list below.

Available March 2

Brain Games: On The Road (S1)

Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)

West Side Story

Available March 4

Russia's Wild Tiger

Available March 9

Weekend Family (S1)

Available March 11

Image via Disney



Turning Red

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

Available March 16

Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)

Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

Daredevil

Jessica Jones

Luke Cage

The Punisher

Iron Fist

The Defenders

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Available March 18

Step

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

More Than Robots

Available March 23

Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)

The Doc Files (S1)

Parallels

Available March 25

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

Available March 30

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Moon Knight

The Best Shows on Disney+ Right Now Get ready to enjoy new original series and welcome familiar favorites.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email