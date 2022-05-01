May is shaping up to be a big month on Disney+. Moon Knight ends this month, but don't worry: the week after the finale, there is a "Making of" documentary if you still have Moon Knight fever and need something to ease you down. Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers returns with a hybrid live-action/CG animated movie. A contemporary twist on the Cinderella story with Sneakerella, replacing balls and glass slippers with basketball courts and high end sneakers. The Quest will drop real teenagers into a fantasy, virtual reality world for the new competition series.

But let's be honest: what you are really excited for is Obi-Wan Kenobi, the newest Star Wars series. Set ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Ewan McGregor returns to the role and is joined by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker - the boy who would be Darth Vader.

If you need a little more Star Wars stuff, don't miss Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, which will include never-before-seen footage from the series about the fan-favorite bounty hunter.

Check out all of the goodies coming to Disney+ below.

Available May 4

Life Below Zero: Season 18

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett

Moon Knight Series Finale

Available May 11

Just Like Me: Seasons 1-2

Mira, Royal Detective: Season 2

Something Bit Me!: Season 1

The Chicken Squad: Season 1

The Wizard of Paws: Season 2

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Moon Knight

The Quest

Available May 13

Sneakerella

Available May 18

Alice's Wonderland Bakery: Season 1

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season 1

Secrets of the Zoo: Season 5

Available May 20

Shook

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Available May 27

Bad Boys

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

Hubble's Cosmic Journey

Mission Pluto

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Two Episode Premiere

We Feed People

