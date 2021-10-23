Looking for something new to watch on the most magical streaming service on earth? Disney+ is jam-packed with new and library titles from your favorite mega-conglomerate entertainment corporation, and the hits keep on coming this October 2021.

If you're in a Marvel mood, Black Widow finally comes to the streaming service without any of that pesky premier access additional cost. Plus, animated alternate-history series What If...? comes to a close. And if that's not enough, two episodes of Marvel Studios: Assembled debut, showing you the making of both of these MCU properties.

Outside of the MCU, family-friendly spooky specials LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales and Muppets Haunted Mansion are here to give you some gentle, humorous thrills and chills — not to mention the new R.L. Stine YA horror series Just Beyond. And if you're not in the mood for getting creeped out, episodes of feel-good shows like Muppet Babies, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and Disney’s Magic Bake-Off are here to take care of you. Finally: If you haven't seen Rookie of the Year, now is the time. Pitcher's got a big butt!

The full list of what's new to Disney+ this October 2021 is below. Happy streaming!

RELATED: New 'Black Widow' Poster Reminds Us of Its Disney+ Release Date

October 1

Image via Disney+

Alvin And The Chipmunks

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

October 6

Black Widow

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (Season 1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (Season 1)

Drain The Oceans (Season 4)

The Ghost And Molly McGee (Season 1), 5 episodes

Impact With Gal Gadot (Season 1)

Muppet Babies (Season 3), 9 episodes

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4), 5 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Season 1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E

Among the Stars

Turner & Hooch (Episode 112)

What If...? (Season Finale)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Episode 111)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 105)

October 8

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

Under Wraps

Muppets Haunted Mansion

October 13

Apollo: Back To The Moon (Season 1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (Season 1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (Season 2)

The Wizard Of Paws (Season 1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (Season 1)

Just Beyond

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Episode 112)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 106)

October 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

October 20

Image via Disney+

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1), 4 episodes

PJ Masks (Season 5), 6 episodes

The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (Season 1)

Disney Insider (Episode 108)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 107)

Marvel Studios: Assembled - "The Making of Black Widow"

October 22

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

October 27

Disney Insider (Episode 109)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 108)

Marvel Studios: Assembled - "The Making of What If...?"

October 29

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA

KEEP READING: Marvel Had Hoped to Make a 'What If...?' Star-Lord T'Challa Spinoff

Share Share Tweet Email

Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem Discuss How ‘Dune’ Is More Relevant Now Than When It Was First Published They talk about when they both realized they were part of a great movie.

Read Next