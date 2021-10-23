Looking for something new to watch on the most magical streaming service on earth? Disney+ is jam-packed with new and library titles from your favorite mega-conglomerate entertainment corporation, and the hits keep on coming this October 2021.
If you're in a Marvel mood, Black Widow finally comes to the streaming service without any of that pesky premier access additional cost. Plus, animated alternate-history series What If...? comes to a close. And if that's not enough, two episodes of Marvel Studios: Assembled debut, showing you the making of both of these MCU properties.
Outside of the MCU, family-friendly spooky specials LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales and Muppets Haunted Mansion are here to give you some gentle, humorous thrills and chills — not to mention the new R.L. Stine YA horror series Just Beyond. And if you're not in the mood for getting creeped out, episodes of feel-good shows like Muppet Babies, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and Disney’s Magic Bake-Off are here to take care of you. Finally: If you haven't seen Rookie of the Year, now is the time. Pitcher's got a big butt!
The full list of what's new to Disney+ this October 2021 is below. Happy streaming!
October 1
Alvin And The Chipmunks
Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales
October 6
Black Widow
Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (Season 1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No
Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (Season 1)
Drain The Oceans (Season 4)
The Ghost And Molly McGee (Season 1), 5 episodes
Impact With Gal Gadot (Season 1)
Muppet Babies (Season 3), 9 episodes
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4), 5 episodes
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Season 1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E
Among the Stars
Turner & Hooch (Episode 112)
What If...? (Season Finale)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Episode 111)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 105)
October 8
Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches
Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
Under Wraps
Muppets Haunted Mansion
October 13
Apollo: Back To The Moon (Season 1)
Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!
Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (Season 1)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (Season 2)
The Wizard Of Paws (Season 1)
Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (Season 1)
Just Beyond
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Episode 112)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 106)
October 15
Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King
October 20
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1), 4 episodes
PJ Masks (Season 5), 6 episodes
The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (Season 1)
Disney Insider (Episode 108)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 107)
Marvel Studios: Assembled - "The Making of Black Widow"
October 22
Rookie Of The Year
Thumbelina
October 27
Disney Insider (Episode 109)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 108)
Marvel Studios: Assembled - "The Making of What If...?"
October 29
Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
McFarland, USA
