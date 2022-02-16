'The French Dispatch,' 'Last Week Tonight,' and 'Euphoria' - oh my!

HBO and HBO Max has a wealth of great films and TV shows in its ranks. You are probably already watching Peacemaker and Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones. But the cable streamer has so much more. The brilliantly funny and startlingly real Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns for its ninth season on February 20th. Wes Anderson's most recent film The French Dispatch comes to the streamer on February 25th. In addition, the platform has a huge catalog of classic films, old and new, including Amistad, Chinatown, Nightmare Alley, Splinter, and the original West Side Story.

Below, check out a list of everything coming to HBO Max this February.

Fredrick Douglass: In Five Speeches, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

February 1:

3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)

12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)

21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)

A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)

After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Airheads, 1994 (HBO)

Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)

Amistad, 1997

An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)

Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)

Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)

Broken English, 2007 (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)

Calvario, 2019 (HBO)

Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)

Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)

Chuck

The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)

Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)

Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)

The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)

Fame, 1980

Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)

Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)

From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)

Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)

Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)

La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)

The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)

The Loft, 2014 (HBO)

Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)

Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)

The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)

Monsters, 2010 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)

Network, 1976

Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)

Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)

No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)

Ondine, 2009 (HBO)

The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)

Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)

Rango, 2011 (HBO)

Red 2, 2013 (HBO)

Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)

Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)

Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)

Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)

Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)

School Ties, 1992 (HBO)

The Searchers, 1956

The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)

Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987

Shrink, 2009 (HBO)

Splinter, 2008 (HBO)

Sugar, 2008 (HBO)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)

Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)

Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)

The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)

West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)

Yun, 2018 (HBO)

February 2:

Tacoma FD, Season 3

February 3:

40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Cracked, 2021 (HBO)

Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original

Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)

Pure, 2021 (HBO)

Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)

When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)

February 4:

Double Cross

Rhodes To The Top

Sin Senas Particulares

February 5:

Rick and Morty, Season 5

Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2

February 6:

Big Trick Energy

February 7:

Backyard Bar Wars

February 9:

Smiling Friends, Season 2

February 10:

About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary

KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)

ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

February 11:

Antlers, 2021 (HBO)

Apple & Onion, Season 2C

February 13:

The Bachelor Winter Games

February 15:

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

February 16:

Off The Air, Season 11

February 17:

Craig of the Creek, Season 4A

Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)

Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

February 18:

La Foquita El 10 De La Calle

Top Gear, Season 30

February 20:

Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)

February 22:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

February 23:

Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 11 A

February 24:

Bilardo, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Bing, Season 1

Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

February 25:

The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)

February 27:

Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

