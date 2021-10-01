HBO Max has a big October ahead of it. The major new title is Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune, and while those who have seen the film recommend watching it on the biggest screen possible, for some that may not be possible, especially as concerns over the Delta variant continue to loom large. Thankfully, you can watch it at home starting on October 22nd. The streamer’s other major titles arriving in October include The Sopranos’ prequel film The Many Saints of Newark as well as the third season premiere of Succession, the 11th season premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the final season premiere of Insecure, and much more.
Check out the list below of films and TV series arriving on HBO Max in October with notable titles in bold.
October 1:
Admission, 2013 (HBO)
A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)
After the Thin Man, 1936
All The President's Men, 1976 (HBO)
American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Bad Boys II, 2003
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)
Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)
Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)
Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001
Broken City, 2013 (HBO)
Caddyshack II, 1988
Cake, 2005 (HBO)
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
City of God, 2002 (HBO)
Clash of Titans , 1981
Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)
Culpa, 2021 (HBO)
Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)
Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)
Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)
Family Matters
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Full House
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)
Hitch, 2005
Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Hooper, 1978
Hostage, 2005 (HBO)
House of Wax , 2005
House, 2008 (HBO)
Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)
Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015
J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)
Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)
Little Man, 2006 (HBO)
Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)
Mama, 2013 (HBO)
Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
Monster's Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
Natural Born Killers, 1994
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)
Orphan, 2009
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy, 1984
Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)
Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)
Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)
Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
Sergeant York, 1941
Shaft, 1971
Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)
She's All That, 1999 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Snitch, 2013 (HBO)
Speedway, 1968
Step by Step,
Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)
Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)
Superstar, 1999 (HBO)
Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
The East, 2013 (HBO)
The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)
The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
The Harvey Girls, 1946
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)
The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
The Outsiders, 1983
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)
The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
The Rite, 2011 (HBO)
The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)
The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)
Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Trance, 2013 (HBO)
Tully, 2018 (HBO)
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
XXX, 2002
October 3:
Simmer, 2020
October 4:
Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Niña Furia
Sublet, 2020
October 5:
American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016
American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996
El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020
Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
October 6:
Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020
The Republic of Sarah, Season 1
Rosa (short), 2020
October 7:
15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere
This original documentary film examines social behavior by embedding with individuals from across the U.S. who have been publicly shamed or cyber-harassed – while exploring the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts in between. 15 MINUTES OF SHAME is about one of the most pressing and unaddressed issues of modern life, brought to you by the people who know it best.
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha
October 8:
Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)
October 9:
Birdgirl , Season 16
To Your Eternity , Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
October 10:
It: Chapter 2, 2019
Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
October 11:
We're Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Debuting on National Coming Out Day, this season follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela as they continue their journey spreading love and connection across small-town America, through the art of drag. As the queens recruit local residents from Spartanburg, SC, Temecula, CA, Del Rio, TX, Selma, AL, Evansville, IN, Watertown, SD, Kona, HI, and Grand Junction, CO to participate in one-night-only drag shows, they inspire their “drag daughters” to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends and communities.
October 14:
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere
Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere
Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6
The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu
Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere
Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere
What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere
October 15:
In the Line of Fire, 1993
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)
October 17:
Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
October 18:
El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Women is Losers, 2021
October 19:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
October 20:
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)
October 21:
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and
Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.
Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere
October 22:
Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
October 24:
Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)
Starring NAACP Image Award winner and six-time Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award nominee Issa Rae, the series continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.
October 26:
Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere
Created and written by Bob Pop and directed by Alejandro Marín, Maricón Perdido is a fictional story, freely inspired by the writer's own life. The protagonist is a small-town boy who is trying to find his own identity and whom the viewer will see at different stages of his life: the eighties, when he is an overweight teenager and a fan of musicals; the period of discovery during his time as a student in Madrid, and finally the present, where the viewer will see him as a writer.
The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere
The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere
October 28:
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift
In The Heights, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Season two of the romantic comedy anthology series focuses on “Marcus Watkins” (Emmy® nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR
October 29:
Victor and Valentino , Season 2
October 31:
The Bachelorette, Season 16
So many shows, so little time.