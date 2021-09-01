A new horror film from James Wan, a new drama from Clint Eastwood, and Promising Young Woman oh my!

It’s a new month, which means a new library of movies and TV shows being added to the HBO Max streaming service. As has occurred every month this year, September brings brand new Warner Bros. movies to HBO Max the same day they’re in theaters. Aquaman and The Conjuring filmmaker James Wan returns to his horror roots with the original horror film Malignant, which hits HBO Max on September 10th. And Clint Eastwood’s new drama Cry Macho, which he both directs and stars in, arrives on HBO Max on September 17th.

September also sees the return of previous Warner Bros. new releases like the new Mortal Kombat and Those Who Wish Me Dead, which will come back to the streaming service for the next few months in addition to airing on HBO, as well as the HBO and HBO Max debut of 2020’s Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman and the excellent Tom Hanks Western News of the World, both of which are well worth checking out.

As for library titles, the Harry Potter movies are returning to HBO Max in September and they’ll stick around for longer than a month this time. Other highlights include the Evil Dead movies (to get you into Spooky Season spirit), The Goonies, and the extended version of Peter Jackson’s King Kong.

And on the TV side of things, the limited series Scenes from a Marriage debuts on September 17th and stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, while Doom Patrol Season 3 premieres on HBO Max on September 23rd.

Here’s the full list of what’s new on HBO and HBO Max in September 2021:

RELATED: New 'Malignant' Trailer Promises a New Nightmare From Horror Maestro James Wan

TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN SEPTEMBER:

Available September 1

A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)

The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)

Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)

Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)

Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)

Detour, 2017 (HBO)

Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)

Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)

The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)

Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)

Flawless, 2008 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)

The Good German, 2006 (HBO)

The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern, 2011

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Impostor, 2002 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)

In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)

King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)

Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)

Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)

Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)

On the Town, 1949

Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)

Paulie, 1998 (HBO)

The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)

Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)

Rent, 2005 (HBO)

Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)

Santana - Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)

Severance, 2007 (HBO)

Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)

The Song Remains the Same, 1976

Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)

That's Entertainment!, 1974

That's Entertainment! II, 1976

That's Entertainment! III, 1994

Transformers, 2007 (HBO)

Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)

Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)

View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)

What They Had, 2018 (HBO)

What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)

Yandel: Legacy - De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)

Image via Warner Bros.

Available September 2

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale

Available September 3

Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)

At Last, 2020

Bittu, 2020

Coffee Shop Names, 2020

Liberty Kid, 2007

Available September 4

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

Available September 7

Hard Knocks '21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)

Available September 8

Nasciturus, 2021

Available September 9

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

Available September 10

Elliott from Earth, Season 1

Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

Available September 11

Ben 10, Season 4C

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Walker, Season 1

Available September 12

Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Image via HBO

Available September 13

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

I'm Sorry

Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere

Available September 15

A La Calle, 2020

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966

Available September 16

Tig n' Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Available September 17

Apple & Onion, Season 2B

Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)

Superman & Lois, Season 1

Available September 18

The People v. The Klan

Available September 20

Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

Total Dramarama

Available September 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Available September 23

Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale

Available September 25

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

Available September 26

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Available September 27

Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)

Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Image via Focus Features

Available September 29

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)

Available September 30

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Tom Holland Shares a Sweet 'Spider-Man' Behind-the-Scenes Photo for Zendaya's Birthday He calls her "my MJ."

Read Next