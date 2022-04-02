It's no prank... there are new movies on HBO Max

April gets a bad rap, as it starts out with April Fool's Day. This crop of new films and TV series are no prank, though. HBO Max is streaming a wide variety of films, from classics like 1937's Captain Courageous and 1954's On The Waterfront to contemporary classics like Beetlejuice and Romeo + Juliet. New seasons of HBO favorite shows The Flight Attendant, Barry, and A Black Lady Sketch Show premiere this month, as well as the addition of new seasons of network favorites like Batwoman and Snowpiercer.

Check out the complete list below, and set your schedule accordingly.

Available April 1:

10, 1979

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Armed and Dangerous, 1986

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009

Battle Los Angeles, 2011

Image via Warner Bros.

Beetlejuice, 1988

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)

Boys' Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Brie's Bake Off Challenge, 2022

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chicago, 2002 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere

Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022

Five Easy Pieces, 1970

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Hugo, 2011 (HBO)

Insidious, 2010

Iron Eagle, 1986

Iron Eagle II, 1988

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Larry Crowne, 2011

Les Miserables, 1998

Limitless, 2011 (HBO)

Moon, 2009 (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson, 1984

Nobody's Fool, 1994 (HBO)

Odd Man Out, 1947

On the Waterfront, 1954

One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Image Via Soda Pictures

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)

Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986

Point Break, 2015 (HBO)

Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Salt, 2010

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Special Agent, 1935

Summer of '42, 1971

Image via Sony Pictures Animation

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania, 2017

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Big Chill, 1983

The Big House, 1930

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)

The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)

The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Detail, 1973

The Last Dragon, 1985

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)

The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

The Toy, 1982

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vice Versa, 1988

Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Who's Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)

Image via 20th Century Fox

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)

Winter Meeting, 1948

Wrath Of The Titans, 2012

Available April 2:

Batwoman, Season 3

Chad

Available April 4:

The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Available April 5:

Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

We're The Millers, 2013 (HBO)

Available April 7:

Close Enough, Max Original Season 3

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Available April 8:

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Crabs In A Barrel, 2022 (HBO)

Mi Casa, 2022 (HBO)

The Night House, 2021 (HBO)

When You Clean A Stranger's Home, 2022 (HBO)

Available April 12:

Black Mass, 2015

Available April 14:

The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Available April 17:

The House, 2017

Available April 21:

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere

The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Available April 22:

A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Toy Aficiao, 2021 (HBO)

Available April 24:

Image via HBO

Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

The Baby Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Available April 25:

We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Available April 27:

The Survivor, 2022 (HBO)

Available April 28:

Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere

DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Lamput, Season 1-3

Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere

Available April 29:

Snowpiercer, Season 3

Available April 30:

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003

The Devil's Rejects, 2005

The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Alyse Wax (39 Articles Published) Alyse Wax has written three books: “Curious Goods: Behind the Scenes of Friday the 13th: The Series,” which has nothing to do with the films; “The World of IT,” about the scary clown, not information technologies; and “Creepy Bitches,” a collection of essays about horror by women in horror. More From Alyse Wax