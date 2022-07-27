Get ready to return to Westeros this August on HBO Max.

For many, August marks the last month of summer vacation and the race is on to make every moment count. If you find yourself stuck inside during the month, HBO Max has you covered with plenty of exciting titles hitting the service. Most importantly, the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is hitting the service this August, set 200 years before the events of the original series, the new series will chronicle the fall of House Targaryen. A good selection of A24 titles will also be available on the service starting at the top of the month including critically acclaimed films such as Ex Machina, A Most Violent Year, Under the Skin, and The Spectacular Now. Recent hit films such as Kenneth Branagh's Oscar-winning drama Belfast and the acclaimed anime film Belle. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are hitting HBO Max.

Available August 1:

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)

A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)

Amy, 2015 (HBO)

Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)

Belle, 2013 (HBO)

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)

Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)

Bug, 2007 (HBO)

Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)

Charlie's Angels, 2000

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, 2003

Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)

Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Colors, 1988 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)

Days of Being Wild, 1990

DC Showcases Short: Constantine - The House of Mystery, 2022

Enemy, 2014 (HBO)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)

Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)

Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)

Fighting, 2009 (HBO)

From Hell, 2001 (HBO)

Garfield, 2004 (HBO)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version

Gaslight, 1944

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999

Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)

Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)

Laggies, 2014 (HBO)

Late August, Early September, 1998

Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)

Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)

Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Little Women, 1994

Locke, 2013 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)

Mojave, 2015 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)

Original Cast Album: Company, 1970

Out of the Past, 1947

Remember, 2016 (HBO)

Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)

Slow West, 2015 (HBO)

Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Stardust, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go, Season 7C

The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)

The Blood of a Poet, 1932

The Captive, 2014 (HBO)

The Devil's Backbone, 2001

The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)

The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)

The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)

The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)

The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

The Rover, 2014 (HBO)

The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)

The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)

The Testament of Orpheus, 1960

The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)

Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)

Tusk, 2014 (HBO)

Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)

Whiplash, 2014

Available August 3:

Belle, 2021

Available August 4:

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Available August 5:

Belfast, 2021 (HBO)

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere(HBO)

Available August 7:

The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special

Available August 9:

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)

Available August 13:

The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available August 21:

American Sniper, 2014

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)

Available August 24:

Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available August 25:

House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version

Available August 26:

Victor and Valentino, Season 3C

Wolf, 2021 (HBO)