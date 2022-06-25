HBO Max's slate for this coming July is looking pretty great with titles such as Harley Quinn Season 3, Issa Rae's new comedy series Rap Sh!t, and the highly anticipated new series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. July also brings the streaming debut of Edgar Wright's 60s tinged psychological thriller Last Night in Soho starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie and The Bob's Burgers Movie. Other fan-favorite titles that will be making their way to HBO Max in July include Paul Feig's buddy-cop comedy The Heat, George Miller's critically acclaimed blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road, and Gareth Edwards' 2014 reboot of Godzilla starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, and Bryan Cranston. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more will hit HBO Max this July.
Dates To Be Announced
Genndy Tartokovsky's Primal, Season 2 Premiere
Harley Quinn, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Nikki Glaser Comedy Special
Available July 1:
A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)
Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)
Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)
Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
David Copperfield, 1935
Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special
Frank Miller's Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
Godzilla, 1998
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
I Spy, 2002
Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)
Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)
Lisztomania, 1975
Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)
Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996
One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)
Overboard, 1987 (HBO)
Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)
Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)
Safe, 2012 (HBO)
She's Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
Spy Kids, 2001
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947
The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Great American Pastime, 1956
The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
The Legends of Zorro, 2005
The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)
The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere
The Raid 2, 2014
The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974
The World's End, 2013 (HBO)
This is Elvis, 1981
Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)
Available July 2:
Before Midnight, 2022
Sidewalk Stories, 1989
Available July 7:
Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Available July 9:
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Available July 10:
The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Available July 11:
Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere
Available July 12:
Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere
Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
The Bob's Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)
Available July 14:
FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1
Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2
Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Available July 15:
Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere
The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)
Available July 16:
Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)
Available July 17:
Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere
Available July 19:
We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere
Available July 21:
Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Pacto Brutal - O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series
Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere
Available July 23:
Walker, Season 2 Premiere
Available July 26:
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere
Available July 27:
We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Available July 28:
Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere
Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere
Available July 29:
Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere
The Milestone Generation, 2022