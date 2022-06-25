Burgers, liars, toucans, and Harley Quinn await you on HBO Max this July.

HBO Max's slate for this coming July is looking pretty great with titles such as Harley Quinn Season 3, Issa Rae's new comedy series Rap Sh!t, and the highly anticipated new series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. July also brings the streaming debut of Edgar Wright's 60s tinged psychological thriller Last Night in Soho starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie and The Bob's Burgers Movie. Other fan-favorite titles that will be making their way to HBO Max in July include Paul Feig's buddy-cop comedy The Heat, George Miller's critically acclaimed blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road, and Gareth Edwards' 2014 reboot of Godzilla starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, and Bryan Cranston. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more will hit HBO Max this July.

Genndy Tartokovsky's Primal, Season 2 Premiere

Harley Quinn, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Nikki Glaser Comedy Special

Available July 1:

A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)

Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

David Copperfield, 1935

Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special

Frank Miller's Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Godzilla, 1998

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

I Spy, 2002

Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)

Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)

Lisztomania, 1975

Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)

Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968

Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996

One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)

Overboard, 1987 (HBO)

Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

She's Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)

Spy Kids, 2001

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947

The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Great American Pastime, 1956

The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

The Legends of Zorro, 2005

The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)

The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere

The Raid 2, 2014

The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974

The World's End, 2013 (HBO)

This is Elvis, 1981

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)

Available July 2:

Before Midnight, 2022

Sidewalk Stories, 1989

Available July 7:

Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Available July 9:

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Available July 10:

The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Available July 11:

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere

Available July 12:

Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere

Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

The Bob's Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)

Available July 14:

FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1

Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2

Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Available July 15:

Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere

The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)

Available July 16:

Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)

Available July 17:

Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere

Available July 19:

We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere

Available July 21:

Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Pacto Brutal - O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series

Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere

Available July 23:

Walker, Season 2 Premiere

Available July 26:

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere

Available July 27:

We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available July 28:

Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere

Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere

Available July 29:

Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere

The Milestone Generation, 2022