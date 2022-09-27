Get ready to check back into 'The White Lotus' this October.

HBO Max has plenty of great titles to keep subscribers streaming this October. The Emmy-winning hit The White Lotus returns for a second season, trading in the beaches of Maui for the luxurious Sicily, Jennifer Coolidge returns as Tanya among a new cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, and Tom Hollander among others. The DC Comics series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler will premiere its third season on HBO Max after initially premiering its first two seasons on EPIX. The first two seasons are already streaming on HBO Max, so if you want to catch up, now is the perfect time. The critically acclaimed docuseries The Vow will also be returning for its second act on HBO Max this month.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are hitting HBO Max this October.

Available October 1:

Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)

Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)

Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)

Bad Teacher, 2011

Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)

Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation

Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969

C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005

Call Me By Your Name, 2017

Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)

Christmas in Connecticut, 1945

Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)

Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)

District 9, 2009 (HBO)

Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)

Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020

Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)

Federico Fellini's Intervista, 1987

Frank, 2014 (HBO)

Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)

Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)

Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)

Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)

Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)

I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)

Jumper, 2008 (HBO)

Juno, 2007 (HBO)

Kiss The Girls, 1997

La ronde, 1950

Let's Be Cops, 2014

Little Women, 1933

Luci del Varieta, 1950

Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019

Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Miracle in Milan, 1951

My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)

Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)

No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)

Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)

Oliver!, 1968

Open Season 2, 2008

Open Season, 2006

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)

Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)

Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)

Slacker, 1990

Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)

Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The American President, 1995

The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)

The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957

The Eye, 2008 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013

The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Swimming Pool, 1969

The Two Faces of January, 2014

The Witch, 2015 (HBO)

Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)

To The Wonder, 2012

Twisted, 2004 (HBO)

Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)

Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)

Available October 2:

101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1

Housing Complex C

Available October 5:

Eraser: Reborn, 2022

Available October 6:

Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Available October 7:

Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available October 8:

Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021

Available October 9:

We Baby Bears S1E

Available October 10:

Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Available October 11:

38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available October 14:

Blippi Wonders, Season 2A

Fixer Upper: The Castle

Available October 15:

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022

Available October 17:

Mr. Pickles

The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Available October 18:

Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere

By Design: The Joe Caroff Story

Mama's Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A

Available October 19:

Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available October 20:

Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022

Available October 21:

Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3

Teen Titans Go! Season 7D

Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Available October 23:

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1

Available October 24:

Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022

Available October 26:

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available October 28:

Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Available October 30:

The Lost Kitchen, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)