HBO Max has plenty of great titles to keep subscribers streaming this October. The Emmy-winning hit The White Lotus returns for a second season, trading in the beaches of Maui for the luxurious Sicily, Jennifer Coolidge returns as Tanya among a new cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, and Tom Hollander among others. The DC Comics series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler will premiere its third season on HBO Max after initially premiering its first two seasons on EPIX. The first two seasons are already streaming on HBO Max, so if you want to catch up, now is the perfect time. The critically acclaimed docuseries The Vow will also be returning for its second act on HBO Max this month.
Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are hitting HBO Max this October.
Available October 1:
Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)
Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)
Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)
Bad Teacher, 2011
Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)
Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation
Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969
C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005
Call Me By Your Name, 2017
Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022
Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)
Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)
District 9, 2009 (HBO)
Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)
Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)
Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020
Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)
Federico Fellini's Intervista, 1987
Frank, 2014 (HBO)
Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)
Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)
Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)
Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)
Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)
Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
Juno, 2007 (HBO)
Kiss The Girls, 1997
La ronde, 1950
Let's Be Cops, 2014
Little Women, 1933
Luci del Varieta, 1950
Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019
Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Miracle in Milan, 1951
My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)
Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)
No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)
Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)
Oliver!, 1968
Open Season 2, 2008
Open Season, 2006
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)
Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)
Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)
Slacker, 1990
Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)
Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
The American President, 1995
The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)
The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957
The Eye, 2008 (HBO)
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013
The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Swimming Pool, 1969
The Two Faces of January, 2014
The Witch, 2015 (HBO)
Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)
To The Wonder, 2012
Twisted, 2004 (HBO)
Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)
Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9
Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)
Available October 2:
101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1
Housing Complex C
Available October 5:
Eraser: Reborn, 2022
Available October 6:
Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Available October 7:
Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Available October 8:
Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021
Available October 9:
We Baby Bears S1E
Available October 10:
Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Available October 11:
38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Available October 14:
Blippi Wonders, Season 2A
Fixer Upper: The Castle
Available October 15:
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022
Available October 17:
Mr. Pickles
The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Available October 18:
Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere
By Design: The Joe Caroff Story
Mama's Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A
Available October 19:
Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Available October 20:
Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022
Available October 21:
Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3
Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Available October 23:
La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1
Available October 24:
Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022
Available October 26:
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Available October 28:
Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Available October 30:
The Lost Kitchen, Season 3
The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)