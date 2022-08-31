Elvis is entering the building this September on HBO Max.

There's more to HBO Max than just new episodes of House of the Dragon this September. This month, the critical and box office hit Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks will be making its streaming debut on the service. The Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson-led sci-fi disaster film Moonfall will also be making its streaming debut on HBO Max in the month of September. Several of your favorite comfort shows will be making their way to HBO Max this September, including all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries, all five seasons of Living Single, all five seasons of Gotham, and new seasons of Impractical Jokers and Young Sheldon. This September will also bring plenty of reality shows from the Magnolia network over to HBO Max including Fixer Upper, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, and Homegrown.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are hitting HBO Max in the month of September.

Available September 1:

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)

Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)

Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Andy Hardy's Blonde Trouble, 1944

Andy Hardy's Double Life, 1942

Andy Hardy's Private Secretary, 1941

Angela, 1995

Another Thin Man, 1939

The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952

Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)

The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)

Beau Travail, 1999

Cat People, 1942

The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942

Divergent, 2014 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)

Double Trouble, 1967

Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)

The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018

Frankenstein, 1970

Girl Happy, 1965

Glory, 1989

Harper, 1966

Holiday, 1930

Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931

The Host, 2013 (HBO)

Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)

In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)

It Happened at the World's Fair, 1963

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972

Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)

Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)

Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)

My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)

The Nitwits, 1935

The Oklahoma Kid, 1939

Operation Crossbow, 1965

The Outfit, 1973

Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)

Ratcatcher, 1999

Red Dust, 1932

The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987

Road to Singapore, 1931

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Rosetta, 1999

The Scapegoat, 1959

The Sea Wolf, 1941

Screaming Eagles, 1956

Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Song of the Thin Man, 1947

Spinout, 1966

The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)

There Was a Crooked Man, 1970

Till the End of Time, 1946

Topsy-Turvy, 1999

Torpedo Run, 1958

Varda by Agnès, 2019

Village of the Damned, 1960

Waterloo Bridge, 1940

We're All Going To The World's Fair, 2021

What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)

Where the Boys Are, 1960

Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)

Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)

Working Girls, 1986

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990

Zandy's Bride, 1974

Available September 2:

Elvis, 2022 (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere

Available September 3:

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere

Available September 4:

Primera, 2021

The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8

Available September 5:

Beauty and the Bandit, 1946

Available September 7:

The Brave One, 1956

Young Sheldon, Season 5

Available September 9:

HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)

Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)

Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1

Tom Swift, Season 1

Available September 10:

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials

Available September 12:

The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955

Available September 14:

Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Available September 15:

Dos Monjes, 1934

Lucia, 1968

Available September 16:

Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2

Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Available September 17:

Secret Origin Of The Batwheels

Available September 21:

Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)

Available September 22:

The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Living Single, Seasons 1-5

Available September 23:

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere

Available September 28:

Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)

Available September 29:

Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere

Available September 30:

Bing, Season 1C

Gotham, Seasons 1-5

Magnolia Network Content:

The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2

The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special

The Craftsman, Season 1

The Established Home, Season 1

Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2

Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1

For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1

Growing Floret, Season 1

Homegrown, Seasons 1-2

In with the Old, Season 1

Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2

The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2

The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2

Point of View: A Designer Profile

Ranch to Table , Seasons 1-2

Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2

The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1

Silos Baking Competition

Van Go, Seasons 1-2

Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2