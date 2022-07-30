With a new 'Predator' film and new shows from Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell, Hulu has plenty to offer this August.

Hulu has plenty of content to bring to the table this coming August, from plenty of films, shows, and anime to choose from. Most prominently, Dan Trachtenberg's Predator film Prey will land exclusively on the service. The prequel has already earned rave reviews after Collider's screening for the film at San Diego Comic Con. Exciting new series such as the Mike Tyson biopic limited series Mike starring Trevante Rhodes, the psychological thriller series The Patient starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson, the comedy series This Fool, and the docu-series Welcome to Wrexham featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will all be launching on Hulu in the month of August. Underrated titles such as Jerrod Carmichael's directorial debut On The Count Of Three and the Amandla Stenberg film The Hate U Give will also land on the service. There are plenty of familiar favorites as well including Ghostbusters, Black Swan, Blazing Saddles, Despicable Me, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, and Groundhog Day, which will make their way to Hulu in August.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more land on Hulu in August.

Available August 1

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1

Cinderella And Four Knights: Season 1

Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1

21 (2008)

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

American Assassin (2017)

Aqui Entre Nos (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Bugsy (1991)

Cast Away (2000)

The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Detroit (2017)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

In Time (2011)

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi (2011)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

Man On Fire (2004)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Miles Ahead (2016)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Nurse 3-D (2014)

The Object Of My Affection (1998)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shame (2011)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

The Sixth Man (1997)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

Source Code (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Surf's Up (2007)

Swimfan (2002)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Tower Heist (2011)

Vantage Point (2008)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Horse (2011)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You've Got Mail (1998)

Available August 2

FX's Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere

Available August 4

CMA Fest

Available August 5

Prey (2022)

Available August 10

Password: Series Premiere

Available August 11

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season

Available August 12

This Fool: Complete Season 1

Available August 13

FX's Children of the Underground: Compete Season 1

Available August 15

Legacy: The True Story Of The L.a. Lakers: Limited Series Premiere

Love Revolution: Season 1 (Subbed)

The China Hustle (2017)

The Hate U Give (2018)

Journey To The West (2013)

Monsters (2010)

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director's Cut (2013)

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director's Cut (2013)

Red Cliff (2008)

Stage Mother (2020)

What Just Happened (2008)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Available August 16

Hotties: Complete Season 1

Available August 17

On The Count Of Three (2022)

Available August 18

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3

International Falls (2020)

Available August 23

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B

Available August 24

Blippi: Complete Season 4

Hostile Territory (2022)

Available August 25

Mike: Season 1 Premiere

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 Premiere

Available August 26

Doc Mcstuffins: The Doc Is 10! (2022)

Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere

Available August 30

FX's The Patient: Limited Series Premiere

Keep This Between Us: Season 1 Premiere

Available August 31

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4