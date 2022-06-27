New films starring Zoey Deutch and Joey King and the return of 'Solar Opposites' are inbound for Hulu this July.

Hulu is looking to have quite the slate this coming July, with plenty of new original titles, recent blockbusters, and some old favorites all making their way to the service throughout the month. Fresh off its theatrical release, The Bob's Burgers Movie will debut on Hulu, so if you weren't able to catch the Belcher's biggest adventure on the big screen or are hungering for a rewatch, Hulu will have you covered. The Kissing Booth and The Act star Joey King will star in the new fantasy action film The Princess from 20th Century Studios, while Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien star in the new satirical dark comedy Not Okay from director Quinn Shepard and Searchlight Pictures. Also heading to Hulu in July is the new psychic-themed romantic comedy series Maggie starring Rebecca Rittenhouse. Returning favorites coming in July include new seasons of hit shows such as Solar Opposites Season 3, What We Do In The Shadows Season 4, and American Horror Stories Season 2. Popular FX originals such as Ryan Murphy's Feud and the Emmy Award-winning series The Americans will also make their way to Hulu in July. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more will be making their way to Hulu in July.

Available July 1

The Princess (2022)

Are You The One?: Complete Season 1

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6

Feud: Complete Season 1

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9

Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32

The Challenge: Complete Season 34

127 Hours (2010)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Because I Said So (2007)

Big Trouble In Little China (1986)

Billboard Dad (1999)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bride Wars (2009)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Contraband (2012)

Death Race (2008)

The Descendants (2011)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

First Knight (1995)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Godsend (2004)

The Gospel According To André (2017)

Heist (2001)

Hysteria (2012)

Independence Day (1996)

Insidious (2011)

John Dies At The End (2012)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Knock Knock (2015)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

The Last Circus (2010)

The Last Days On Mars (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole (2010)

The Librarian: Quest For The Spear (2004)

The Librarian: Return To King Solomon’s Mines (2006)

The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice (2008)

Little Richard (2000)

Maid In Manhattan (2002)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Money Train (1995)

Nim’s Island (2008)

Passport To Paris (1999)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2009)

Que Pena Tu Vida (2016)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

School Daze (1988)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Switching Goals (1999)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Taxi (1998)

Te Presento A Laura (2010)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

The Watch (2012)

The Wave (2015)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Working Girl (1988)

Available July 2

Asking For It (2021)

Available July 5

Ginger’s Tale (2020)

Available July 6

Maggie: Complete Season 1

Available July 7

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Ultrasound (2021)

Available July 8

Generation Gap: Series Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere

Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1

Minamata (2022)

Available July 9

Gold (2021)

Available July 10

Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season

Available July 11

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6

The Final Straw: Series Premiere

Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere

Curious George (2006)

Available July 12

Missing: Complete Season 1

The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere

Claim to Fame: Series Premiere

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

Available July 13

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3

The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere

Available July 14

Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series

Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere

Room 203 (2022)

Available July 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1 - 3

Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Sex, Guaranteed (2017)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

Available July 17

The Hater (2022)

Available July 18

The Cursed (2021)

Available July 19

Aftershock (2022)

Available July 21

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere

Grown-ish: Season 5 Premiere

Milkwater (2020)

You Are Not My Mother (2021)

Available July 22

All My Friends Hate Me (2021)

Available July 24

Topside (2022)

Available July 25

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (2017)

Available July 26

Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere

Available July 29

Not Okay (2022)

The Americans: Complete Series

Hatching (2022)

Available July 31

A Day To Die (2022)

Client 9 (2010)