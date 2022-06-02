Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Fire Island, and Predator are just a few of the many titles coming to Hulu in June.

Hulu is clearly not here to disappoint as can be seen by everything coming to the service in the month of June. Not only will June see the return of hit series such as Only Murders in the Building, Love Victor, and The Orville, but there are also plenty of hit movies and legacy titles joining the service. For those who just can't wait to watch Dan Trachtenberg's Prey but want a refresher on the Predator franchise, the first three films will be available starting June 1. Other hit 20th Century Franchises being added in June include Alien, Die Hard, and Alien vs. Predator. New movies from Searchlight Pictures are also debuting on Hulu including the LGBTQ comedy Fire Island starring Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang and the Emma Thompson-led Sundance hit Good Luck To You, Leo Grande. Check out the complete list below to find when these titles and more launch on Hulu this June:

Available June 1:

America’s Got Talent, Season 17 Premiere

Dancing With Myself, Series Premiere

Fantasy Island, Season 2 Premiere

Lego Masters, Season 3 Premiere

Glee, Complete Series

The 6th Day

30 Minutes or Less

50 First Dates

A Good Day To Die Hard

Alien

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien V. Predator

Alien V. Predator: Requiem

The American

An Education

Bewitched (2005)

Bridesmaids

Burn After Reading

Cabin Fever

Compadres

Country Strong

The Devil Wears Prada

Dick

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

The Dilemma

Disturbing the Peace

Don Jon

The Fifth Element

Fred Claus

Freddy Got Fingered

Get Low

The Girl Next Door

Go For It

Gridiron Gang

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

In the Line of Fire

The Last Tourist

Lemon

Live Free or Die Hard

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Masterminds

Muppets From Space

Napoleon Dynamite

New Year’s Eve

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Pineapple Express

Predator

Predator II

Predators

The Professional

Prometheus

Push

Reign Over Me

Results

Robots

RV

Slumdog Millionaire

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

There’s Something Mary

Tomcats

Try Harder!

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

Untraceable

Vacancy

The Wedding Singer

Weekend at Bernie’s

When A Stranger Calls

White God

Your Highness

Available June 2:

The Croods: Family Tree, Complete Season 3

The Orville: New Horizons, Series Premiere

The Duff

Available June 3:

Fire Island

Available June 5:

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

Available June 6:

﻿Hotel Hell, Complete Series

Available June 7:

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14 Premiere

Vida, Complete Seasons 1-2

The Accursed

Between Me And My Mind

Queens of Pain

Available June 8:

Killer Cases, Complete Season 2

Available June 9:

The Dog Knight

Indemnity

Available June 10:

Undercover Boss, Complete Seasons 8-10

Available June 11:

Here Before

Warhunt

Available June 12:

Intrigo: Samaria

Available June 13:

The Free Fall

The Worst Person in the World

Available June 15:

Love, Victor, Complete Final Season

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Complete Season 2

Alone, Complete Season 8

American Pickers, Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens, Complete Season 17

Assembly Required, Complete Season 1

Backroad Truckers, Complete Season 1

Crime Beat, Complete Season 1

Crime Beat, Season 3A

Dance Moms, Complete Seasons 3-4

Dirty Rotten Cleaners, Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty, Complete Seasons 1, 2 and 4

Hoarders, Complete Seasons 5, 7-9, and 13

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole, Complete Season 2

Leave it to Geege, Complete Season 1

Lost Car Rescue, Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight, Complete Season 13

Married at First Sight: Couple’s Cam, Complete Season 3

Mountain Men, Complete Seasons 7-9

Pawn Stars, Complete Season 18

Roman to the Rescue, Season 1C

The Burning Plain

Europa Report

Frontera

The Good Doctor

I Melt With You

Obsessed With The Babysitter

Scary Movie 5

Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer

The Wrecking Crew

Two Lovers

World’s Greatest Dad

Available June 16:

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream

Available June 17:

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream

FX’s The Old Man, series premiere

Available June 18:

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream

The Ledge

Ted K

Available June 19:

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream

Available June 22:

Motherland: Fort Salem, Final Season Premiere

Available June 23:

FX’s The Bear, Complete Season 1

The Burning Sea

Available June 25:

Big Gold Brick

Gasoline Alley

Available June 26:

The Desperate Hour F.K.A. Lakewood

Available June 28:

Only Murders in the Building, Season 2 Premiere

Available June 30:

Flawless

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Complete Final Season

Prince Avalanche

