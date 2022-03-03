March 2022 sees a huge amount of new programming on Hulu. This month sees a wide variety of library films being added, like Blue Velvet, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, The Princess Bride, L.A. Confidential, and Edward Scissorhands. Long-awaited FX original series also premiere on Hulu this month, like Better Things and Atlanta. March also brings the premiere of Hulu originals, like The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried; the new horror film Fresh starring Sebastian Stan, and Life and Beth starring Amy Schumer. And Hulu is the streaming home of The Oscars. Check out the complete list of goodies below.
Available March 1
Better Things Season 5 Premiere
Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1
2 Days in the Valley
8MM
A Madea Christmas
Another Earth
Baby Mama
The Banger Sisters
Beaches
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
The Big Scary S Word
Blue Chips
Blue Velvet
Bringing Down the House
Brothers
Can't Buy Me Love
Casualties of War
Center Stage
Charlie Wilson's War
The Choice
Crash (2005)
Dance Flick
Dangerous Beauty
Deficit
Demolition Man
The Descendants
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Disaster Movie
Downhill Racer
Drinking Buddies
The Edge
Edward Scissorhands
Evan Almighty
Feel the Noise
The Firm
Flatliners (1990)
Forever My Girl
Freedomland
Fright Night (1985)
G
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Gift
Gigli
Glory
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Green Zone
Guarding Tess
Guess Who
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hardball
Heaven Can Wait
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
The Insider
Juno
Kiss the Girls
L.A. Confidential
Land of the Dead
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Look Who's Talking
Margin Call
The Meddler
Moby Doc
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
The Omen (1976)
Peggy Sue Got Married
People Like Us
The Perfect Holiday
Platoon Leader
Predators
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Roxanne
The Royal Tenenbaums
Sahara
The Saint
Savior for Sale
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Shit & Champagne
Show Me the Picture
Single White Female
Spaced Invaders
The Square
St. Elmo's Fire
Starship Troopers
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
To Catch a Thief
Transcendence
Trapped
Unstoppable
Vertical Limit
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
Available March 3
The Dropout: Three Episode Limited Series Premiere
Before Midnight
Oculus
Available March 4
Fresh
Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere
Benedetta
Lantern's Lane
Available March 5
Stronger
Available March 6
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People
Available March 8
India Sweets & Spices
Available March 9
The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere
Available March 10
The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere
American Refugee
Available March 12
Multiverse
Available March 14
Claws: Complete Season 4
Hell Hath No Fury
Available March 15
All Good Things
Nature Calls
You Can't Kill Meme
Available March 16
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
Step
Available March 17
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Available March 18
Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere
Deep Water
Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere
Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Complete Season 20
Available March 19
Captains of Za'atari
I Know Who Killed Me
My Little Pony (2017)
Available March 22
American Song Contest: Series Premiere
Available March 23
Bloods: Season 2A
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
Available March 25
Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
American Siege
Available March 26
Mass
Available March 28
The Oscars
Monsters and Men
Available March 29
The Girl From Plainville: Three Episode Limited Series Premiere
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut
Available March 30
Killing Them Softly
Available March 31
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
Catch up on classics plus some of the best of Peak TV.