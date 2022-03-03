From 'Atlanta' to The Oscars to 'The Princess Bride'

March 2022 sees a huge amount of new programming on Hulu. This month sees a wide variety of library films being added, like Blue Velvet, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, The Princess Bride, L.A. Confidential, and Edward Scissorhands. Long-awaited FX original series also premiere on Hulu this month, like Better Things and Atlanta. March also brings the premiere of Hulu originals, like The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried; the new horror film Fresh starring Sebastian Stan, and Life and Beth starring Amy Schumer. And Hulu is the streaming home of The Oscars. Check out the complete list of goodies below.

Available March 1

Better Things Season 5 Premiere

Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1

2 Days in the Valley

8MM

A Madea Christmas

Another Earth

Baby Mama

The Banger Sisters

Beaches

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

The Big Scary S Word

Blue Chips

Blue Velvet

Bringing Down the House

Brothers

Can't Buy Me Love

Casualties of War

Center Stage

Charlie Wilson's War

The Choice

Crash (2005)

Dance Flick

Dangerous Beauty

Deficit

Demolition Man

The Descendants

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Disaster Movie

Downhill Racer

Drinking Buddies

The Edge

Edward Scissorhands

Evan Almighty

Feel the Noise

The Firm

Flatliners (1990)

Forever My Girl

Freedomland

Fright Night (1985)

G

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Gift

Gigli

Glory

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Green Zone

Guarding Tess

Guess Who

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hardball

Heaven Can Wait

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Insider

Juno

Kiss the Girls

L.A. Confidential

Land of the Dead

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Look Who's Talking

Margin Call

The Meddler

Moby Doc

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

The Omen (1976)

Peggy Sue Got Married

People Like Us

The Perfect Holiday

Platoon Leader

Predators

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Roxanne

The Royal Tenenbaums

Sahara

The Saint

Savior for Sale

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Shit & Champagne

Show Me the Picture

Single White Female

Spaced Invaders

The Square

St. Elmo's Fire

Starship Troopers

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

To Catch a Thief

Transcendence

Trapped

Unstoppable

Vertical Limit

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

Available March 3

The Dropout: Three Episode Limited Series Premiere

Before Midnight

Oculus

Available March 4

Fresh

Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere

Benedetta

Lantern's Lane

Available March 5

Stronger

Available March 6

Mark, Mary, & Some Other People

Available March 8

India Sweets & Spices

Available March 9

The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere

Available March 10

The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere

Domino Masters: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere

American Refugee

Available March 12

Multiverse

Available March 14

Claws: Complete Season 4

Hell Hath No Fury

Available March 15

All Good Things

Nature Calls

You Can't Kill Meme

Available March 16

Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere

Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere

Step

Available March 17

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Available March 18

Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere

Deep Water

Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Complete Season 20

Available March 19

Captains of Za'atari

I Know Who Killed Me

My Little Pony (2017)

Available March 22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere

Available March 23

Bloods: Season 2A

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

Available March 25

Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere

American Siege

Available March 26

Mass

Available March 28

The Oscars

Monsters and Men

Available March 29

The Girl From Plainville: Three Episode Limited Series Premiere

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut

Available March 30

Killing Them Softly

Available March 31

First Day: Complete Season 2

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

