May is here, and with it, a huge pile of new goodies streaming on Hulu. Some highlights include: Pistol, a limited series exploring the rise and fall of the Sex Pistols; Candy, another limited series, this one about a 1980s housewife and her transgressions; Conversations With Friends, a limited series based on Sally Rooney's best-selling novel; and premieres of some network competition favorites So You Think You Can Dance?, Beat Shazam, and Masterchef. Check out the complete list of offerings available below.

Available May 1

A Beautiful Mind

A Raisin in the Sun

The Adjustment Bureau

After Everything

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn

The A-Team

The Big Year

Billy Madison

The Bounty Hunter

The Breakfast Club

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer

Cyrus

Dazed and Confused

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Drag Me to Hell

Dude, Where's My Car?

Easy A

Equity

Escape From Pretoria

Fever Pitch

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Fun With Dick and Jane

Funny People

Gone

Grandma

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Marie Antoinette

Me, Myself and Irene

Mo' Money

November Criminals

Nowhere to Run

Once Upon a Time in America

Ong Bak

Ong Bak 2

Ong Bak 3

Open Season 2

Person to Person

Pleasantville

The Polar Express

Pretty Woman

The Program

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Retribution

Rock of Ages

Saving Face

Saving Private Perez

Seven Years in Tibet

Still Alice

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

Superhero Movie

Take This Waltz

Taken

The Vow

We Own the Night

White Bird in a Blizzard

White Men Can't Jump

The Wolfman (2010)

The Young Victoria

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Available May 2

Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere

Daytime Divas: Complete Series

Available May 4

The Chase: Season 3 Premiere

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere

Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13

Available May 5

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2

Last Survivors

Available May 6

Hatching

Available May 9

Candy: Limited Series Premiere

Available May 10

Breeders: Season 3 Premiere

Available May 12

Italian Studies

Available May 15

Conversations with Friends: Complete Limited Series

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E

The Brass Teapot

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

The Mountain Between Us

One Last Thing

Available May 16

Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6

Available May 17

Sundown

Available May 18

Demons: Complete Series

Helix: Complete Series

Available May 19

The Deep End: Series Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere

Available May 20

The Valet

The New York Times Presents "Elon Musk's Crash Course"

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story

Available May 23

227: The Complete Series

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (Dubbed)

Available May 24

Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere

Don't Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere

Available May 26

Look At ME: Xxxtentacion

The Great Aerican Tag Sale with Martha Stewart: Series Premiere

Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere

A Taste of Hunger

Available May 27

Shoresy: Series Premiere

Available May 29

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Intrigo: Death of an Author

Available May 31

Pistol: Complete Limited Series

Gamestop: Rise of the Players

