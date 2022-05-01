May is here, and with it, a huge pile of new goodies streaming on Hulu. Some highlights include: Pistol, a limited series exploring the rise and fall of the Sex Pistols; Candy, another limited series, this one about a 1980s housewife and her transgressions; Conversations With Friends, a limited series based on Sally Rooney's best-selling novel; and premieres of some network competition favorites So You Think You Can Dance?, Beat Shazam, and Masterchef. Check out the complete list of offerings available below.
Available May 1
A Beautiful Mind
A Raisin in the Sun
The Adjustment Bureau
After Everything
The Angriest Man in Brooklyn
The A-Team
The Big Year
Billy Madison
The Bounty Hunter
The Breakfast Club
Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer
Cyrus
Dazed and Confused
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Drag Me to Hell
Dude, Where's My Car?
Easy A
Equity
Escape From Pretoria
Fever Pitch
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Fun With Dick and Jane
Funny People
Gone
Grandma
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Marie Antoinette
Me, Myself and Irene
Mo' Money
November Criminals
Nowhere to Run
Once Upon a Time in America
Ong Bak
Ong Bak 2
Ong Bak 3
Open Season 2
Person to Person
Pleasantville
The Polar Express
Pretty Woman
The Program
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Retribution
Rock of Ages
Saving Face
Saving Private Perez
Seven Years in Tibet
Still Alice
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
Superhero Movie
Take This Waltz
Taken
The Vow
We Own the Night
White Bird in a Blizzard
White Men Can't Jump
The Wolfman (2010)
The Young Victoria
Zathura: A Space Adventure
Available May 2
Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere
Daytime Divas: Complete Series
Available May 4
The Chase: Season 3 Premiere
Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere
Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13
Available May 5
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2
Last Survivors
Available May 6
Hatching
Available May 9
Candy: Limited Series Premiere
Available May 10
Breeders: Season 3 Premiere
Available May 12
Italian Studies
Available May 15
Conversations with Friends: Complete Limited Series
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E
The Brass Teapot
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
The Mountain Between Us
One Last Thing
Available May 16
Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6
Available May 17
Sundown
Available May 18
Demons: Complete Series
Helix: Complete Series
Available May 19
The Deep End: Series Premiere
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere
Available May 20
The Valet
The New York Times Presents "Elon Musk's Crash Course"
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story
Available May 23
227: The Complete Series
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (Dubbed)
Available May 24
Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere
Don't Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere
Available May 26
Look At ME: Xxxtentacion
The Great Aerican Tag Sale with Martha Stewart: Series Premiere
Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere
A Taste of Hunger
Available May 27
Shoresy: Series Premiere
Available May 29
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Intrigo: Death of an Author
Available May 31
Pistol: Complete Limited Series
Gamestop: Rise of the Players