Looking to stream some spooky content this October; well Hulu has you covered. The cult favorite horror franchise returns with Hellraiser, a new reboot directed by David Bruckner (The Night House) and starring Jamie Clayton (Sense8) in the iconic role of Pinhead. If you're not into horror and more of a romantic, there's Rosaline a comedic retelling of Romeo & Juliet through the eyes of Romeo's ex-girlfriend (and cousin), Karen Maine (Yes God Yes) directs the romantic comedy with Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) starring in the lead role alongside an impressive cast that includes Isabela Merced (Father of the Bride), Kyle Allen (West Side Story), Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale), and Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting). Other spooky titles hitting the service in October include the ultimate cult film to rule all cult films The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Scott Cooper's folk horror tale Antlers, the Hulu original horror flick Grimcutty, the Blade trilogy, Fede Álvarez's Evil Dead reboot, the M. Night Shyamalan classic The Sixth Sense, David Cronenberg's latest body horror tale Crimes of the Future, and two new Halloween animated Halloween specials from Justin Roiland: A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special and The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!.

Check out the list below to find out when these titles and more are hitting Hulu this October.

Available October 1:

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

About Time (2013)

The Abyss (1989)

After Midnight (2019)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Charlotte (2021)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dear White People (2014)

Desperado (1995)

The Devil Has A Name (2019)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don't Say A Word (2001)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

El Chicano (2018)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fired Up! (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Gallows (2015)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Grandma's Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

Higher Learning (1995)

Honeymoon (2014)

How to be Single (2016)

The Hulk (2003)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Layer Cake (2005)

Let Me In (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Marrowbone (2017)

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House (2006)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

The New Age (1994)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Q & A (1990)

Robin Hood (2010)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Roommate (2011)

Salt (2010)

Satanic (2016)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Splinter (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Tyrel (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Winchester (2018)

The Wheel (2021)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

X-Men (2000)

XX (2017)

Available October 2:

Red Election: Complete Season 1

Available October 3:

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special

America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere

Schitt's Creek: Complete Series

RBG (2018)

Available October 4:

The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18

Available October 5:

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)

Available October 6:

Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere

SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1

Available October 7:

Hellraiser (2022)

Alaska Daily: Series Premiere

Grey's Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere

Station 19: Season 6 Premiere

Available October 9:

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere

Available October 10:

Grimcutty (2022)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Available October 11:

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Antlers (2021)

Available October 12:

After (2019)

Available October 14:

Rosaline (2022)

Dashcam (2021)

Pil's Adventure (2021)

See For Me (2021)

Available October 15:

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Poetic Justice (1993)

The Boy Downstairs (2017)

Available October 16:

Being Flynn (2012)

Benediction (2021)

Sinister 2 (2015)

Available October 17:

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!

Available October 18:

Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes

Available October 20:

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Bitterbrush (2021)

Available October 21:

Matriarch (2022)

Abandoned (2022)

Wyrm (2022)

Available October 22:

The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Available October 24:

Beba (2021)

Available October 25:

The French Dispatch (2021)

Available October 29:

Clean (2021)

Available October 31:

Crimes of the Future (2022)

The Way Way Back (2013)