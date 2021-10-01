Ready for some October streaming? That's a phrase, right? "October streaming"? Anyway, we've got everything new coming to Hulu this October 2021.

In terms of Hulu originals, we've got acclaimed pieces of prestige filmmaking with harrowing documentary film Jacinta and harrowing drama series Dopesick. But if you want something lighter, you can check out the premiere of baking competition show Baker's Dozen or David Chang's new food show The Next Thing You Eat.

When it comes to network TV premieres and streaming debuts, you'll be able to check out the newest seasons of Saturday Night Live, Big Sky, Grey's Anatomy, The Bachelorette, and the series premiere of Queens — not to mention full series like Castle. And if you're looking for classic films to stream, you've got a whole ton of James Bond, Star Trek, and The Hunger Games to whet your whistle, alongside self-contained classics like Air Force One, The Mask of Zorro, Rushmore, My Best Friend's Wedding, Snatch, and more.

No matter what you're in the mood for this October streaming, a phrase we all know and love, Hulu's got you covered. Here's the full list of what's new on Hulu this October 2021.

Available October 1

Image via MGM / UA

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)

Grey's Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

Blippi's Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Cedar Rapids (2009)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code 46 (2004)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Date Night (2010)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Dr. No (1962)

Edge of the World (2021)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

Flatliners (1990)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

House of Games (1987)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Intersection (1994)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Light It Up (1999)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Love Guru (2008)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maze (2017)

Mean Creek (2004)

Meet The Spartans (2008)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

The Offence (1973)

Peeples (2013)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

The Recruit (2003)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road Trip (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

The Saint (1997)

Signs (2002)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Still (2018)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Theater of Blood (1973)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Total Recall (2012)

The Untouchables (1987)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Vigilante Force (1976)

The Village (2004)

The Vow (2012)

Waitress (2007)

What About Bob? (1991)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Within (2016)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

Available October 3

Image via NBC

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)

Finding Your Feet (2018)

Available October 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)

Maggie's Plan (2015)

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

Available October 6

Castle: Complete Series (ABC)

Available October 7

Baker's Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available October 8

Jacinta (2021) (Hulu Original)

Cannabis Evolution (2019)

Available October 9

Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

Available October 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Rogue Hostage (2021)

Available October 11

Gunda (2020)

Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)

Available October 12

Champaign ILL: Complete Series (Sony)

The Loneliest Whale (2021)

Available October 13

Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

CHiPS (2017)

Available October 14

Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Censor (2021)

Out of Death (2020)

Available October 15

America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)

A Murder to Remember (2020)

Cheer Camp Killer (2020)

Miss India America (2015)

Sleepwalker (2017)

Available October 16

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available October 18

Dream Horse (2020)

Available October 20

Image via ABC

The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available October 21

The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Evil Next Door (2021)

Available October 22

The Blacklist: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Gaia (2020)

Available October 23

The Marksman (2021)

Silent Night (2021)

Available October 25

Come Away (2020)

Available October 26

Maybe Next Year (2020)

Available October 27

For Madmen Only (2021)

Available October 28

First Date (2021)

Smelliville (2021)

Available October 30

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)

Available October 31

Spirit Untamed (2021)

